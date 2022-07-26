Newspaper icon
JPMAM bolsters APAC alternatives distribution

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   11:54AM

Gary Leung will join J.P. Morgan Asset Management as its new head of retail alternatives, APAC.

In his new role, Hong Kong-based Leung will lead the firm's efforts to distribute alternatives solutions to APAC clients, with a focus on high-net-worth individuals.

Reporting to Asia Pacific chief executive Dan Watkins, Leung will work closely alongside the firm's alternatives investment team and client advisors to develop and position alternatives solutions across hedge funds, real assets, private equity, private credit, and liquid alternatives in client portfolios.

Leung joins with more than 15 years of alternative investments experience in leading asset and wealth management firms. Most recently, he was head of alternative investments and managed solutions at Bank of Singapore.

Before that, he was an alternatives specialist with BlackRock and head of alternative investments Hong Kong with HSBC Private Banking.

"With Gary's solid track record and impressive expertise in the alts space and deep experience in serving APAC investors, I'm confident he is well-positioned to lead and enhance our Alternatives distribution business in the region," Watkins said.

He added that alternatives are playing an increasingly large role in asset allocations among Asia investors, particularly with continued search for income and diversification opportunities from retail investors.

"Today, APAC retail alternatives is a US$1.2 trillion market growing at ~10% per year.

"Under Gary's leadership, we look forward to introducing our leading alternatives insights and differentiated retail alternatives solutions to meet with Asia investors' demand."

