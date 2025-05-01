JP Morgan AM hires from Vanguard

JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed an exchange-traded fund specialist from Vanguard to bolster distribution in the rapidly growing market.

Stefania Vivarini is credited with launching Vanguard's ETF-based separately managed accounts.

Vivarini - who has two decades of investment product distribution experience under her belt - was most recently the national key account manager for Vanguard's dealer groups and platforms.

Based in Sydney, Stefania reports locally to the firm's head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand.Mark Carlile,

She is tasked with promoting the global asset manager's full range of active ETF solutions, working closely with clients to deliver tailored investment strategies.

Carlile said: "Our commitment to expanding our ETF range and growing our client base across various channels is unwavering. Together with our recently launched Guide to ETFs Australia, Stefania's appointment underscores our dedication to investing in top talent and providing quality thought leadership to support our advisers in their conversations with clients."

JP Morgan AM has seen massive growth in its assets under management which now stand at US$3.7 trillion1, with a strategic focus on delivering global, low-cost active solutions to clients.

The global asset manager has 135 ETFs across various asset classes, while in Australia, the firm has launched nine low-cost active equities and bond ETF strategies.

This includes the JPMorgan Global Equity Premium Income Complex ETF, which aims to generate a consistent income of between 7 and 9 per cent.

Philippe El-Asmar, head of APAC ETF digital & direct said Australia is one of the most sophisticated ETF markets in the region.

"Stefania's role will be pivotal in expanding our growing range of active ETF offerings to Australian investors and enhancing client access to our innovative and cost-effective investment solutions," he said.

"I am excited to join JPMAM to work with clients to provide best-in-class active ETF solutions from a globally respected asset manager. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients," added Vivarini.