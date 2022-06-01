Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:21PM

The investment and advisory group has announced the promotion of vice president, equity research Ben Brownette to the newly created role of head of emerging companies research.

Brownette has over 10 years' experience in equities research, most recently at CLSA and Deutsche Bank and seven years at Commonwealth Bank Institutional Equities, covering gaming, industrials and emerging companies.

In his new role, Brownette will work closely with Jarden's managing director, head of emerging companies Rohan Gallagher, driving the small cap strategy alongside equity research analyst Matt Johnston and small caps research analyst Olivia Salmon.

"Emerging companies is a priority focus for Jarden and we will continue to invest in this space across our business," Jarden's chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil and head of equities John Spencer said in a memo.

This news follows Ben Lyons and Jon Bishop being appointed as Jarden's dual co-heads of resources research in late April.

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

