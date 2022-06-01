Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research

The investment and advisory group has announced the promotion of vice president, equity research Ben Brownette to the newly created role of head of emerging companies research.

Brownette has over 10 years' experience in equities research, most recently at CLSA and Deutsche Bank and seven years at Commonwealth Bank Institutional Equities, covering gaming, industrials and emerging companies.

In his new role, Brownette will work closely with Jarden's managing director, head of emerging companies Rohan Gallagher, driving the small cap strategy alongside equity research analyst Matt Johnston and small caps research analyst Olivia Salmon.

"Emerging companies is a priority focus for Jarden and we will continue to invest in this space across our business," Jarden's chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil and head of equities John Spencer said in a memo.

This news follows Ben Lyons and Jon Bishop being appointed as Jarden's dual co-heads of resources research in late April.