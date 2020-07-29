Janus Henderson lists new active ETF

Janus Henderson has listed a new active ETF on Chi-X, giving access to a $3.4 billion unlisted fund via the stock exchange.

The Janus Henderson Tactical Income Active ETF (TACT) is structured as an additional share class of the Janus Henderson Tactical Income Fund, which is managed by Jay Sivapalan.

It has delivered 5.50% p.a. (gross) and 5.03% p.a. (net) since 2009 inception to June end.

"Our clients are demanding more choice in how they access our world class investment options. We are naturally excited to complement our existing fund range with an active ETF for investors who seek to preserve capital, without sacrificing diversification, steady income and transparency," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

The fund has also been available as an mFund.

The strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of mostly Australian income producing assets, with 443 securities on a look through basis at June end.

Weighted average credit quality was AA- and fund's modified duration was 1.29 years compared to benchmark's 2.93.

It had 47% of the portfolio allocated to corporate senior debt, followed by semi government (18%); subordinated corporate debt (9%), government bonds (5%).

The rest was split across asset-backed securities, cash and derivatives, global high yield, hybrids and supranationals.