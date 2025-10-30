Newspaper icon
Janus Henderson launches small caps fund in Australia

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   12:00PM

Janus Henderson Investors (Janus Henderson) has launched the Janus Henderson Global Smaller Companies Fund in Australia.

The new fund will provide Australian investors with access to potential growth opportunities through global smaller company investments.

The fund defines smaller companies as those with market capitalisation within the range of companies included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index.

The fund has an exposure to Australian small cap companies of 5.4%, higher than the MSCI World Small Cap Index at 3.8%.

It can invest in any industry, in any country within the index and will be available to Australian retail and institutional investors.

It is managed by Nick Sheridan, who has over 30 years of experience in portfolio and funds management. Sheridan described the fund capitalises on the higher growth rates and greater corporate agility recorded in smaller company investments.

Sheridan said: "Investing in global small-cap companies can offer several advantages for investors, including diversification benefits due to the wide selection across various industries and sectors and the potential for significant growth opportunities."

"We look for good quality but potentially undervalued companies and believe that the current market environment presents a compelling opportunity for investors to gain exposure to this dynamic segment."

Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden said: "Janus Henderson Investors is committed to creating and developing innovative strategies to better service its clients. We see real opportunities to bring our best investment talent in global equities to the Australian market."

"The launch of the Global Smaller Companies Fund is a testament to our dedication to providing Australian investors with access to high-quality, actively managed investment solutions to achieve their financial goals."

The launch of the new fund will expand Janus Henderson's existing suite of investment options for Australian investors, including the Janus Henderson Global Research Fund and the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund.

