Janus Henderson chief to retire

The ASX-listed US$419 billion investment manager announced its chief executive is retiring early next year.

Dick Weil joined Janus Capital Group as chief executive in 2010 and was instrumental in executing the merger with Henderson Group.

It is understood Weil's retirement comes as its largest shareholder, Trian Fund Management, is pushing the firm to improve performance.

Weil is set to finish up in March 2022 and will serve as an advisor to the company through to June 2022.

The board has initiated an internal and external recruitment process for Weil's replacement.

"We wish Dick the very best on his well-deserved retirement and we look forward to working with him as we transition to the Company's next chief executive," Janus Henderson chair Richard Gillingwater said.

"The board's focus is on ensuring we identify a leader who can build on our success to date, and who has the relevant skills and expertise to enable us to realise our growth opportunities, expand into new markets and products and continue to drive value for our clients and shareholders."

Weil added: "It has been a true privilege to lead Janus Henderson, and I am incredibly proud of all that our team has achieved over my 12 years with the company."

"With the company operating from a position of strength, I believe that now is the right time to begin the search for a new chief executive who will continue the journey of growth that the firm is on."