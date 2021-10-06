NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JANA makes senior appointment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:35PM

JANA has bolstered its not-for-profit division with a new appointment.

Kevin Fernando joins JANA as client development director for NFP.

Fernando was previously the founder and managing director of Mercury Associates, an independent NFP investment consultancy. In this role, he assisted NFP boards and investment committees to engage with their investment managers.

Prior to starting Mercury Associates, Fernando worked as a private client manager for National Australia Bank and private banking associate at ANZ.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

In his new role, Fernando will support JANA in continuing to develop its NFP offering to meet increasing demand and will be tasked with growing its market share.

"Kevin has a proven track record in supporting fundraising organisations to meet their long-term growth objectives and achieve their purpose," JANA co-head of NFP clients Michael Maher said.

"His expertise on NFP governance and operations will provide invaluable insight for clients as they look to navigate the unique challenges facing this sector at this time."

Not-for-profits TUH Health Fund, Seventh Day Adventist and Foundation North recently joined as JANA clients.

"I was drawn to JANA because of its core purpose that together, we have the power to make a real difference. It's incredibly important to me that I belong to an organisation that is committed to giving back and working towards a better, more sustainable future," Fernando said.

"The challenges facing the NFP sector are complex and fast-changing. I look forward to sharing my expertise and applying my insights to support JANA's NFP clients to manage interest in and pressure for responsible investing, rising costs of investment management, cash flow and liquidity issues, and the need to preserve cash flow in 'down' markets."

Read more: JANAMercury AssociatesKevin FernandoANZFoundation NorthMichael MaherNational Australia Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme
Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA
Future Fund hires people and culture chief
CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing
Mercer hires regional endowments lead
Industry funds to dominate in 2025
ANZ adds former CFSGAM exec to board
Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct
Praemium strengthens distribution efforts
Lifespan appoints compliance lead

Editor's Choice

Focus acquires sixth advice firm

KARREN VERGARA
A Brisbane-based financial advice firm is the latest to join the Focus Financial Partners global network.

Pendal makes changes in BIDS business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal is realigning some aspects of its investments team, in a move that will see Vimal Gor's role change and four members of the broader team made redundant.

Magellan cops $4bn drop

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Magellan Financial Group recorded net outflows in its retail and institutional funds under management last quarter, bringing it back to June figures.

JANA makes senior appointment

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
JANA has bolstered its not-for-profit division with a new appointment.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.