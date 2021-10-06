JANA makes senior appointment

JANA has bolstered its not-for-profit division with a new appointment.

Kevin Fernando joins JANA as client development director for NFP.

Fernando was previously the founder and managing director of Mercury Associates, an independent NFP investment consultancy. In this role, he assisted NFP boards and investment committees to engage with their investment managers.

Prior to starting Mercury Associates, Fernando worked as a private client manager for National Australia Bank and private banking associate at ANZ.

In his new role, Fernando will support JANA in continuing to develop its NFP offering to meet increasing demand and will be tasked with growing its market share.

"Kevin has a proven track record in supporting fundraising organisations to meet their long-term growth objectives and achieve their purpose," JANA co-head of NFP clients Michael Maher said.

"His expertise on NFP governance and operations will provide invaluable insight for clients as they look to navigate the unique challenges facing this sector at this time."

Not-for-profits TUH Health Fund, Seventh Day Adventist and Foundation North recently joined as JANA clients.

"I was drawn to JANA because of its core purpose that together, we have the power to make a real difference. It's incredibly important to me that I belong to an organisation that is committed to giving back and working towards a better, more sustainable future," Fernando said.

"The challenges facing the NFP sector are complex and fast-changing. I look forward to sharing my expertise and applying my insights to support JANA's NFP clients to manage interest in and pressure for responsible investing, rising costs of investment management, cash flow and liquidity issues, and the need to preserve cash flow in 'down' markets."