JANA hires from NYSE

The asset consultant has appointed a head of technology and operations from the New York Stock Exchange as it builds out its digital transformation team.

Ann-Mary Rajanayagam spent over four years at the NYSE as a program manager in equities, options, index and bonds. Prior to this, she was a project manager and business analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, also in New York.

She has also held analyst roles at NAB, BT, Colonial First State and UBS.

In her new role, Rajanayagam will oversee JANA's technology and operations, focusing on governance, process, and developing digital strategy, including vendor management and business efficiency.

"We are hugely excited to have her on board to lead JANA's next phase in its digital transformation agenda," JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle said.

"Her expertise and insight will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our digital capabilities to help deliver the best outcomes for our clients."

Commenting on the appointment, Rajanayagam said she is excited to be back working in the Australian financial services sector.

"JANA is renowned internationally for its institutional investment capabilities. I am looking forward to leading the uplift in JANA's technology capabilities to deliver operational efficiencies and enhanced client outcomes," she said.

Last month JANA was awarded a mandate to provide investment advisory services TUH Health Fund after a three-way tender process in January 2021 and follows growth in JANA's investment advisory offering across insurance, retail and not-for-profit space.