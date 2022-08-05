Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JANA adds to consulting team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 5 AUG 2022   12:16PM

JANA has invited operations specialist Sadru Karim to join its consulting team.

In the new role, Karim will work on JANA's investment trusts and take on other implementation and operational consulting assignments.

The recruit will work closely with senior manager Andrew Cameron, and Jo Leaper, head of operational consulting.

Karim brings more than 15 years of experience to JANA, having worked for top names in the investment sector.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

He joins from Australian Post where he worked most recently as a portfolio manager with the company's superannuation scheme for five years but earlier as an operations manager.

Before that, he did a four-year stint at ESSSuper as a fund operations manager.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Speaking on the announcement, Cameron said Karim had proven experience in effectively managing and monitoring investment portfolios.

"His background in operational due diligence will be invaluable as JANA continues to invest heavily in, and grow, our services in this space," he added.

Karim said he was excited to join the JANA team, whose reputation as Australia's largest consultancy speaks for itself.

"JANA is at the cutting-edge of the sector, continually developing and innovating on multiple fronts. I can't think of a better place to continue my professional development," he noted.

"I am looking forward to working with a team of talented and highly - capable individuals and applying my expertise for JANA's impressive roster of clients."

Read more: JANASadru KarimAndrew CameronAustralian PostJo Leaper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

JANA wins Spirit Super mandate
JANA makes five senior appointments
JANA hires legal expert from industry fund
JANA adds three new GM roles
JANA makes senior appointment
Investment consultants launch net zero scheme
JANA appoints director
Lifespan appoints investment expert
JANA hires from Mercer
Vanguard head jumps to industry fund

Editor's Choice

BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BetaShares has today launched a Metaverse ETF on the ASX, adding to its thematic fund offering.

AMP Capital appoints investment director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CHLOE WALKER
CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has released guidance regarding the function of the Financial Services and Credit Panel, outlining the actions it may take and the rights of financial advisers who are subject to a hearing or disciplinary measure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.