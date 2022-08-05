JANA adds to consulting team

JANA has invited operations specialist Sadru Karim to join its consulting team.

In the new role, Karim will work on JANA's investment trusts and take on other implementation and operational consulting assignments.

The recruit will work closely with senior manager Andrew Cameron, and Jo Leaper, head of operational consulting.

Karim brings more than 15 years of experience to JANA, having worked for top names in the investment sector.

He joins from Australian Post where he worked most recently as a portfolio manager with the company's superannuation scheme for five years but earlier as an operations manager.

Before that, he did a four-year stint at ESSSuper as a fund operations manager.

Speaking on the announcement, Cameron said Karim had proven experience in effectively managing and monitoring investment portfolios.

"His background in operational due diligence will be invaluable as JANA continues to invest heavily in, and grow, our services in this space," he added.

Karim said he was excited to join the JANA team, whose reputation as Australia's largest consultancy speaks for itself.

"JANA is at the cutting-edge of the sector, continually developing and innovating on multiple fronts. I can't think of a better place to continue my professional development," he noted.

"I am looking forward to working with a team of talented and highly - capable individuals and applying my expertise for JANA's impressive roster of clients."