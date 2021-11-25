JANA adds three new GM roles

The asset consultant has created three new general manager roles, covering investment strategy, research and client relationship management.

Promoting from within, JANA has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of the new general manager positions.

Taking on the role of general manager, investment strategy is Kirsten Temple who joined JANA in 2009.

Most recently manager of research, in her new role Temple is responsible for the development of client advice on broad investment strategy and capital markets analysis, including leading asset allocation decision making for JANA's advisory and implemented clients.

In the role of general manager, research is Anthony Ballard, formerly senior consultant and head of equities.

Ballard first joined JANA in 2007 and will now lead the investment research function.

Finally, in the role of general manager, client relationship management is Duncan Smith.

Smith was most recently principal consultant and will now oversee client services, including achievement of optimal client investment outcomes, alongside ensuring growth and client retention targets are achieved.

All three roles are based in Melbourne and report directly to JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn.

"Together, Duncan, Kirsten and Anthony bring more than four decades of collective commitment to JANA and our clients. Their expertise and insight are unparalleled, and we are excited about this next chapter to recalibrate and deliver even greater returns and experiences for our clients," Lamborn said.