Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

J.P. Morgan's net income falls 42%

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:49PM

J.P. Morgan posted a US$8.3 billion net income, a 42% year-on-year drop which missed analyst expectations.

The poor result was attributed to a net credit reserve build of $US902 million compared to a net credit reserve release of US$5.2 billion in the prior year which indicated an increase in the probability of higher loan losses.

Nonetheless, J.P Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon was pleased with a "healthy" $30 billion of revenue which came in above forecasts and remained optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term.

Dimon said: "Consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

However, Dimon did warn of "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine."

He concluded: "Our focus this quarter remained on helping our clients navigate difficult markets and unpredictable events, which included working with governments to implement economic sanctions of unprecedented complexity."

"While our company will continue to deal with this global turmoil, our hearts go out to the extreme suffering of the Ukrainian people and to all of those affected by the war."

There was $524 million of losses within Credit Adjustments driven in the corporate and investment bank driven by funding spread wide widening and credit valuation adjustments. These losses directly related to increases in commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties ($0.13 decrease in EPS).

Read more: CreditJ.P. MorganJamie DimonJ.P MorganUkraine
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus creates head of investment options role
HESTA pushes forward with internalisation
Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan
ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient
Geopolitics to change ESG approach: Survey
Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia
US, UK hike interest rates
ETF Securities, 21Shares introduce market monitor
Accenture pulls out of Russia

Editor's Choice

New chief executive for SG Hiscock

CHLOE WALKER
Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

3000 advisers left industry last year

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

ANDREW MCKEAN
After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN
After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.