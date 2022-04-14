J.P. Morgan's net income falls 42%

J.P. Morgan posted a US$8.3 billion net income, a 42% year-on-year drop which missed analyst expectations.

The poor result was attributed to a net credit reserve build of $US902 million compared to a net credit reserve release of US$5.2 billion in the prior year which indicated an increase in the probability of higher loan losses.

Nonetheless, J.P Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon was pleased with a "healthy" $30 billion of revenue which came in above forecasts and remained optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term.

Dimon said: "Consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels."

However, Dimon did warn of "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine."

He concluded: "Our focus this quarter remained on helping our clients navigate difficult markets and unpredictable events, which included working with governments to implement economic sanctions of unprecedented complexity."

"While our company will continue to deal with this global turmoil, our hearts go out to the extreme suffering of the Ukrainian people and to all of those affected by the war."

There was $524 million of losses within Credit Adjustments driven in the corporate and investment bank driven by funding spread wide widening and credit valuation adjustments. These losses directly related to increases in commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties ($0.13 decrease in EPS).