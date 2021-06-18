J.P. Morgan acquires digital wealth manager

J.P. Morgan Chase has acquired a digital wealth manager in a move to further its launch of Chase as a digital bank in the UK later this year.

Nutmeg is an independent digital wealth manager in the UK and J.P. Morgan plans to integrate it into its digital bank offering, Chase, which it plans to launch in the UK later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

"We are building Chase in the UK from scratch using the very latest technology and putting the customer's experience at the heart of our offering, principles that Nutmeg shares with us," J.P. Morgan Chase chief executive of international consumer Sanoke Viswanathan said.

"We look forward to positioning their award-winning products alongside our own, and continuing to support their innovative work in retail wealth management."

Chase will launch in the UK initially with an accounts offering, but J.P. Morgan said it has plans to offer a range of products. The offering is currently being piloted prior to public release.

In the US, Chase has 56 million digital users.

"Nutmeg's customers can expect the same level of transparency, convenience and service that helped make us a leading digital wealth manager in the UK," Nutmeg chief executive Neil Alexander said.

"I am truly impressed with the digital experience that Chase is building for the UK, and this new chapter in our story will see Nutmeg's customers benefit from a wider range of products and services in the future, and allow us to expand into new markets."