NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

J.P. Morgan acquires digital wealth manager

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   12:17PM

J.P. Morgan Chase has acquired a digital wealth manager in a move to further its launch of Chase as a digital bank in the UK later this year.

Nutmeg is an independent digital wealth manager in the UK and J.P. Morgan plans to integrate it into its digital bank offering, Chase, which it plans to launch in the UK later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

"We are building Chase in the UK from scratch using the very latest technology and putting the customer's experience at the heart of our offering, principles that Nutmeg shares with us," J.P. Morgan Chase chief executive of international consumer Sanoke Viswanathan said.

"We look forward to positioning their award-winning products alongside our own, and continuing to support their innovative work in retail wealth management."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Chase will launch in the UK initially with an accounts offering, but J.P. Morgan said it has plans to offer a range of products. The offering is currently being piloted prior to public release.

In the US, Chase has 56 million digital users.

"Nutmeg's customers can expect the same level of transparency, convenience and service that helped make us a leading digital wealth manager in the UK," Nutmeg chief executive Neil Alexander said.

"I am truly impressed with the digital experience that Chase is building for the UK, and this new chapter in our story will see Nutmeg's customers benefit from a wider range of products and services in the future, and allow us to expand into new markets."

Read more: NutmegJ.P. Morgan ChaseNeil AlexanderSanoke Viswanathan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best, worst investment ideas for 2021: ARK
Impact investing seeks to address racial inequality
Alternative finance the option for millennials
BetaShares launches new sector ETFs
TH Real Estate appoints head of research
Asset management modeling low-cost airlines
PROFILE: BNP Paribas Securities Services country head David Braga
Don't rage against the machine
Exceeding your MAXpectations

Editor's Choice

ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
IOOF has appointed ClearView's chief risk officer to a newly created role, with ClearView nabbing the former chief of risk for Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm.

Verve Super launches gender diversity index

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Verve Super has launched a gender diversity index and will subsequently change how it allocates members' funds based on how Australian companies perform against the index.

Plenary hires team of seven from AMP Capital

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:18PM
Plenary has bolstered its funds management business, nabbing seven professionals who all worked on one AMP Capital fund.

ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The corporate regulator is fighting tooth and nail to make National Australia Bank pay a hefty penalty for charging customers fees in return for no service.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.