ISPT on track to carbon positive

ISPT is closer to becoming carbon positive by 2025 by surrendering 97,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units.

One ACCU represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is either stored or avoided by a project registered with the federal government's Clean Energy Regulator.

To offset their carbon footprint, institutions purchase ACCUs on the open market and then surrender them to the regulator.

Commonwealth Bank executed the carbon offset trade on behalf of its client, ISPT.

The carbon offsets surrendered on behalf of ISPT were generated by three projects: the Paroo River North Environmental Project, the Central Arnhem Land Fire Abatement Project and the Tallering Station Human Induced Regeneration Project. Two of these are Indigenous carbon farming projects.

ISPT general manager for sustainability and technical services Alicia Maynard said the company partnered with CBA because of the bank's ability to source a large volume of high-quality offsets and surrender them on behalf of ISPT.

"At ISPT, we recognise our responsibility to anticipate and manage the impacts of climate change as part of our responsible investment approach. This is why we have taken action now, for a second year in a row, to achieve carbon neutrality across 100% of our owned and operated properties where we have full operational control, and in doing so, will support positive environmental, social and economic outcomes for Australians," she said.

CBA managing director of commodities and trade Alex Toone said helping institutions, businesses, and individuals measure, reduce and offset their carbon footprints and meet their net zero ambitions is a key priority for CBA.