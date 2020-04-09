Isolated advisers enter the digital age

In an industry known for its reliance on pen and paper, financial advisers have been quick to pivot their business models in the face of COVID-19 and embrace technology.

For tech-savvy advisers the COVID-19 spurred shutdown will likely see no material change to their business.

For others, those who haven't been as quick to embrace new technological solutions, social distancing is forcing them to adapt, lest see their business suffer.

Already faced with heightened regulatory and compliance pressure, and now a global economic downturn and a volatile market that could make even the most iron of guts sick, advisers are confronted by the perfect storm.

That is, if they weren't already.

"We already thought we were in a perfect storm before the coronavirus outbreak in terms of being hit from all directions," Association of Financial Advisers chief executive, Philip Kewin said.

"But if there is one positive thing that has come out of the last few weeks, it's that you can see advisors have really clicked into another gear where their biggest priority is to pacify their clients and make sure their clients feel that everything is under control."

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori applauded financial advisers for stepping up to the challenge.

"Just like every other business in Australia, financial planners have had to consider business continuity measures and ensure their business and staff can continue operating remotely," he said.

"But at the same time, they have been completely inundated with emails and calls from their existing clients as well as the general public for support and help during this period where markets are plummeting and the economic situation is increasingly uncertain."

While nurses and doctors are on the frontline of the health crisis, he argued, financial advisers are on the frontline of the economic crisis.

Wise Investment Advisers founder Bruce Davis has embraced technology to continue delivering advice to his clients during the crisis.

"I've actually made the decision over the last week to transform my business to be more digitally-orientated," he said.

"I'm in my 60s, but my brain is expanding every day and I am so excited about the opportunities for advice in technology.

"I am very proactive with changes in investment markets, so I'm looking for those things that give me an edge and make it easier for me to deliver results for my clients."

Davis uses wealth management platform BT Panorama and Macquarie Wrap to manage his client's portfolios, Xero for accounting, Xplan for client CRM, and video-conferencing tool Zoom for meetings and running "seminars" for his clients.

"I am sure there is an increasing number of tools out there that I am hungry to use, but I haven't found them yet," he said.

De Gori believes the pandemic has kick-started a digital revolution in advice.

"For financial planners, financial planning businesses, licensees and the financial services industry more broadly, there's been accusations of us being collectively slow in embracing technology," he said.

"What COVID-19 has done is effectively fast-track the demand for technological solutions.

"But what we have seen so far is that product manufacturers in some parts are stepping up to the plate and in other parts are letting themselves down in terms of being able to assist in a timely manner for our members and our member's clients."

However he maintains that FPA members have been embracing technology since robo-advice entered the scene.

"I think it's fair to say that since then, the financial advice profession has really turned their attention to technology, and what once was seen as a competitor and threat is now seen as an opportunity," De Gori said.

One such financial adviser is Dominique Bergel-Grant, who shifted to a digital model four years ago.

The founder of Sydney-based financial advisory business LeapFrog LIFE, Bergel-Grant now works between picturesque Lake Wanaka on the South Island of New Zealand and Sydney, with all her meetings taking place online.

"I actually think business efficiency has dramatically increased from the switch, but compliance has too," she said.

"I record all of my client meetings, and I've been doing that for that whole four year period.

"The client has access to copies of those videos too, so that in itself creates efficiencies because clients don't call back and go, 'oh, what did you say in that Statement of Advice presentation meeting?' They actually naturally go back to the video recorded during the meeting and check themselves."

Interestingly, in the last week, Bergel-Grant has switched from using Zoom, which has had widespread success of late, to Google Hangouts.

"I've actually ditched Zoom having used it for a couple of years and moved across to Google Hangouts, because I found Zoom has become really slow thanks to the extra demand," she said.

"For me, it's about finding a platform which has got the least resistance; if a client doesn't have to download a piece of software onto their computer then that is a massive advantage.

"Google Hangouts is even simpler than using Zoom with clients, but it still allows me to record my meetings, and it still allows me to share my screen."

Another solution she recommends is Acuity Scheduling, which Bergel-Grant said is a brilliant online platform that allows clients to book in their own meetings, and automatically links these to set up the Google Hangout meeting.

Similarly, for Jessica Brady, the co-founder of Fox & Hare Financial Advice, the move to working from home has seen very few hiccups.

"I basically told everyone to grab their monitors and go home, and because we do use quite a lot of tech (with a few little exceptions) we were able to be back online and operational that afternoon," she said.

"We've been Zoom users for a very long time now and use it to conduct all our meetings, while Loom is something we use to record 'how-to' videos.

"We also use DocuSign so our clients can sign-off on their Statement of Advice, but one of the coolest pieces of tech we use is called FileInvite."

This software provides Brady's clients with a secure portal to upload all their required documentation, while her team can see what the client has filled out, any notes they have made, and they receive a notification once all the documents have been completed. Then - it's just an easy download to the cloud, she said.

"That has been an amazing piece of tech that we've been using for a long period of time, and perhaps could be helpful for people who want something more secure than email or who up until this point had been asking people to bring information in," Brady said.

Although Brady's practice is set up to deliver her client's advice digitally, she has experienced a few roadblocks with some product providers still demanding paper-based documentation.

"It blows my mind that in 2020 there are still some providers who need original copies of documentation, or who still require paper-based applications," she said.

"Not only is that really bad for the environment, but it just doesn't make sense in a 2020 context, particularly not at the moment."

Brady said despite government imposed social isolation, providers were not making any changes to their processes.

"I understand providers are busy trying to get everyone working from home, but I think that there's only a few outliers that need to digitise their processes so that the advice experience can be done online," she said.

Unfortunately, she said, there is no perfect tech solution - yet.

"The frustration is there's no one 'perfect product'; you just want something that does everything and we haven't been able to find it," Brady said.

Even without a "one size fits all" solution, Bergel-Grant argues now is the perfect time for advisers to embrace technology.

"I think it's really, really important to take this opportunity, particularly if you're a practice owner, to look at leaning up your practice; what things do you really need in your business, what can be outsourced, what can be automated," she said.

"We know the cost of delivering advice has gone up, but if we can lean on technology and genuinely embrace it, it might mean we don't have to pass on quite as much of that cost to our clients."

Davis implores other advisers to try to digitise their businesses.

"If you don't embrace technology you will be left behind," he said.

"The landscape is changing, with robo-advice and the other things happening, and I think it's really important that advisors keep up so they can continue to thrive in the coming years."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.