Superannuation
ISA warns Aussies off locking in losses
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   12:20PM

The peak body for industry superannuation funds has launched an advertising campaign to warn Australians against crystallising their losses amid the market turmoil caused by COVID-19.

Re-using a line from the backing track present in its television commercials for years, Industry Super Australia has launched a new campaign to tell Australians "we're all in this together".

Highlighting the concerns held by superannuation members about the impact of COVID-19 on their retirement savings, ISA's new campaign "reassures members their super will bounce back from the downturn".

The campaign's main element is a 30 second television commercial, which shows a middle-aged woman watching an earlier ISA commercial featuring Australian musician Ben Lee's 2005 hit, We're All In This Together. Turning to camera, the woman assures Australians that industry super funds invest "in things that create jobs and keep Aussie businesses strong".

Specifically, industry funds invest more than $45 billion in Australian property and infrastructure. The peak body claims it created or supported 46000 jobs in one year alone through $2 billion in investment in Australian infrastructure and property.

ISA's reminder comes as industry funds face criticism for their investment sin unlisted assets including infrastructure and property, which they have been to write down out-of-cycle as a result of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

ISA said that while most Australians understand super is a long-term investment, a "sizeable minority" still make "rash decisions" with their retirement savings after a downturn, such as switching to cash or other defensive assets, which locks in any losses they suffered through the volatility.

"At the last major market decline - during the Global Financial Crisis - savers who moved their money from an average balanced industry fund into cash were $4000 worse off after three months, $13,800 after a year and $34,800 worse off after five years," ISA said.

In an effort to ensure Australians don't make the same mistake, the organisation's new three-month-long campaign will help super fund members understand how to avoid crystallising their losses, and will address the pros and cons of accessing their super early.

"This is a timely reminder for members that their industry super fund is looking after them now and over the long-term by protecting their nest egg and making sure it can grow again out the other side of this crisis," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"It's important for members to know that they'll also be helping the economy bounce back, just like they did with the GFC, by investing in infrastructure and other things that create jobs and keep business strong.

"Saving for your future is just like protecting our health now- its best done when we all come together."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

