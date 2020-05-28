NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Is the worst yet to come?
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   4:41PM

With the chances of a second wave of infections breaking out both internationally and domestically, consideration is being put on whether what we have seen is just the beginning.

Simon Doyle, head of fided income and multi asset at Schroders, said from a corporate point of view, the liquidity crisis may have only been avoided in the short term.

"A lot of corporates are carrying a lot of debt, and I think the real ramifications of the shutdown of economies and the fragmented restarting could flow through into more damage to corporates," Doyle said.

"We see a lot of corporate failures and certainly some big declines in profits."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Doyle said markets are also in the midst of digesting the geopolitical machinations which he believes are pretty significant.

"Australia, to some extent, is caught in the middle of a much bigger story between the US and China," he said.

"I think, as the COVID crisis has indicated, things that we think are very low probability can actually happen and I don't think we should underestimate the risk of that sort of spiralling particularly with it being a US election year."

The biggest concern for investors is around the incredible amount of money that has been pumped into the Australian economy which will result in a huge budget deficit.

"A fair bit of my time is spent thinking about the idea of the penetration of central banks into asset markets," Doyle said.

"We are all used to central banks buying government bonds and asset backed securities in the mortgage market, but there has been this step up into credit markets.

"It's not a big step from there into equity markets and that I think is clearly distorting, indirectly and directly, the sort of the pricing and allocation of risk in economies."

Doyle said another important issue is the concept of what he calls 'COVID-19 complacency' and the impact of a second wave.

"If you think about what markets are pricing, they went from pricing Armageddon to pricing a 'V' shape recovery in a relatively short space of time," Doyle said.

"I think the reality is probably somewhere in the middle.

"For those of us that have been following the commentary through this period, one thing we've been focused on is trying to think about what this might actually mean tangibly for corporates and what will be the impact of this sort of shutdown in growth."

Doyle said that while market have staged a bit of a recovery since the pandemic swept the shores of Australia, he is a bit sceptical that we are headed towards a 'V' shaped recovery.

"We think there is going to be another leg, it's going to be messy, so we have been building cash," he said.

"We want to inject that cash into the market but it's going to take a bit of time to play out and we want to get a clearer entry point into markets."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

