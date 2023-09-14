Ironbark, Invest Blue to create $64bn powerhouse

Ironbark Asset Management and Invest Blue have announced plans to merge, forming one of Australia's largest diversified financial services businesses.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of September, once finalised the newly formed entity is set to oversee approximately $64 billion in funds under management, trusteeship, and advice as of 30 June 2023.

Additionally, it will have over 500 staff members and offices in various locations across Australia.

Ironbark chief executive Chris Larsen said the partnership brings together several areas of professional specialisation under one umbrella to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations while delivering an enhanced client experience.

"The client is at the forefront of everything that we do. Be it, acting as professional trustee for funds and managed account solutions or partnering with best-in-class investment managers globally via our Investment Solutions business," he said.

"In a competitive and fast-changing environment, we will be well positioned to take advantage of favourable themes, including increasing demand for advice and regulatory changes aimed at making advice more affordable and accessible."

Further, Invest Blue managing director David Stephen said the merger aids the group's goal to become the trusted home of great advice to over 60,000 clients in every major population centre in Australia.

"Our strategic partnership with Ironbark will provide capital, scale, and expertise. It will accelerate our ability to enhance our value proposition to our clients, people, and shareholders," he said.

"For clients, we always look for ways to add value to ensure we deliver best-in-class advice, service and solutions."

Stephen explained the partnership would also increase the financial advice firms' ability to invest in its offer, systems, and processes to enhance the client experience.

"From a people and culture perspective, it will create opportunities for employees to explore varied and expanding roles and enable us to invest more in their professional development both in a leadership and technical capability, ensuring we remain a truly great place to work with ongoing industry-leading engagement," he said.

Ironbark was exclusively advised by Berkshire Global Advisors.