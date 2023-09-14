Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Ironbark, Invest Blue to create $64bn powerhouse

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 14 SEP 2023   12:19PM

Ironbark Asset Management and Invest Blue have announced plans to merge, forming one of Australia's largest diversified financial services businesses.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of September, once finalised the newly formed entity is set to oversee approximately $64 billion in funds under management, trusteeship, and advice as of 30 June 2023.

Additionally, it will have over 500 staff members and offices in various locations across Australia.

Ironbark chief executive Chris Larsen said the partnership brings together several areas of professional specialisation under one umbrella to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations while delivering an enhanced client experience.

"The client is at the forefront of everything that we do. Be it, acting as professional trustee for funds and managed account solutions or partnering with best-in-class investment managers globally via our Investment Solutions business," he said.

"In a competitive and fast-changing environment, we will be well positioned to take advantage of favourable themes, including increasing demand for advice and regulatory changes aimed at making advice more affordable and accessible."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Further, Invest Blue managing director David Stephen said the merger aids the group's goal to become the trusted home of great advice to over 60,000 clients in every major population centre in Australia.

"Our strategic partnership with Ironbark will provide capital, scale, and expertise. It will accelerate our ability to enhance our value proposition to our clients, people, and shareholders," he said.

"For clients, we always look for ways to add value to ensure we deliver best-in-class advice, service and solutions."

Stephen explained the partnership would also increase the financial advice firms' ability to invest in its offer, systems, and processes to enhance the client experience.

"From a people and culture perspective, it will create opportunities for employees to explore varied and expanding roles and enable us to invest more in their professional development both in a leadership and technical capability, ensuring we remain a truly great place to work with ongoing industry-leading engagement," he said.

Ironbark was exclusively advised by Berkshire Global Advisors.

Read more: AustraliaInvest BlueIronbark Asset ManagementChris LarseDavid StephenInvestment Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria wins $500m mandate
Investing in research generates threefold economic output
Lumiant chief steps down
Returns from agriculture a perfect storm of demographics, demand
State Super partners with analytics firm
Treasury names new ASIC commissioners
Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows
Aware Super takes 100% of Oak Tree Group
MFS appoints new country head
Multiple moves in Aware investments team

Editor's Choice

Perpetual shutters innovation fund, Pendal funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Despite returning over 40% last financial year, Perpetual is terminating a six-year-old global equities fund. It will also shutter several Pendal funds in November.

HESTA pumps $100m into BTR project

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
HESTA has committed $100 million to a new build-to-rent (BTR) project in Melbourne in conjunction with Super Housing Partnerships.

Ironbark, Invest Blue to create $64bn powerhouse

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ironbark Asset Management and Invest Blue have announced plans to merge, forming one of Australia's largest diversified financial services businesses.

Australians retiring later than global peers: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australians are remaining in the workforce years after their global peers, research reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.