Ironbark fund rating under review

A $180 million multi-manager alternatives fund from Ironbark has been put under review at Morningstar as the ratings house waits for clarity on March quarter performance.

The Ironbark LHP Diversified Investments invests in 25 to 50 sub-managers of alternative strategies to build a portfolio that seeks cash plus 5%-8% (net), with volatility of 4%-6% and an equity beta below 0.25. Lighthouse Partners selects the managers while Ironbark acts as the responsible entity.

The fund has been around since 2001 and has delivered strong long-term performance. The 10-year performance to December end of 7.15% (with maximum drawdown of less than 5%) was by far the best in its category, according to Morningstar.

However, the fund's rating was put under review last Thursday, as the ratings house awaited clarity around its recent performance drivers and risk management procedures.

"The manager has released some estimated performance numbers for the first quarter of 2020 that materially underperformed our expectations for the strategy given its targeted levels of equity, rates, and credit beta and the transparency on holdings provided through its managed account platform," Morningstar said in a note.

"Further indications have been provided by the manager that the portfolio construct has been significantly altered after a number of positions were liquidated. Other stressed holdings in event-driven strategies have been maintained while the firm has also been opportunistically initiating new positions in markets where extreme dislocations have provided pockets of opportunity.

"We will be seeking both clarity on the current composition of portfolio strategies and subadvisors and further insights into the operation and effectiveness of risk management practices at the firm."