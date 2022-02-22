Iress restructures investment management, advice roles

Iress has made two senior roles in investment management and financial advice redundant amid a restructure and hired two new executives who came from AMP and a fintech.

Managing director for wealth management for Australia and New Zealand Tizzy Vigilante has left the ASX-listed firm amid a restructure of its client-facing service. She has been with the firm for over 14 years, working across its broader wealth management functions.

Managing director for financial markets in Australia and New Zealand Kirsty Gross has also exited.

She has been with Iress since 1997, starting out as a senior account manager. Her 25 years there covered products, sales, marketing, and support.

In light of their exit, new appointments "will move to better align with client or industry segments, reflecting the convergence of financial services offerings in the market and to better support the delivery of strategic priorities," Iress said.

Former AMP director of wealth distribution Nicole Mahan joins Iress in April as commercial director for Australia and New Zealand.

Mahan led the wealth division for nearly five years and in total, has been with the AMP group for 11 years, starting out as head of financial planning for Hillross Financial Services and AMP Financial Planning. Before AMP, she worked at NAB as the head of franchise management and regional executive for retail banking.

At Iress, she will be responsible for managing and growing existing client relationships across the region.

Geoff Rogers is the new commercial director of investment infrastructure. He had a four-month stint at Intelliflo, serving as head of country until September 2021.

Prior to that, he led various functions at MLC, including acting group executive of advice for nearly one-and-a-half years, and spent about eight years as general manager of MLC's wealth distribution, overseeing the retail platform and asset management services to advisers.

Warwick Angus took on a new title, commercial director of strategic markets, which is an extension of his current role.

He was previously the head of corporate development and market infrastructure; his new duties will bring together clients with specialist growth needs in areas such as superannuation and managed funds.

Iress chief commercial officer Simon New said: "We would like to thank Kirsty and Tizzy for their considerable contribution to Iress over many years. We thank them for their expertise and commitment to Iress and wish them the very best for the future."