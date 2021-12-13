NEWS
Technology

Iress partners with fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 DEC 2021   12:24PM

Iress has partnered with a fund manager to deliver its portfolio management solution.

Optar Capital has opted to use Iress' Portfolio System, which constructs, reviews and analyses client portfolios.

The solution also enables Optar to automate its compliance processes and improve connectivity with brokers.

Founded in 2015, the fund manager has two funds invested in Australian equities: the Optar Capital Australian Concentrated Fund and Optar Capital Australian Research Fund.

Optar director and founding partner Oliver Ansted said: "Iress' Portfolio System has been instrumental in enhancing our portfolio management process. It provides a comprehensive solution for our team to manage our accounts, trade, and view market data all in one place, which has brought more transparency and efficiency to our workflow."

Iress recently took over the administration of ESSSuper, whereby the super fund will cease to be its own administrator in March 2022.

The decision to outsource the transactional elements of administration was made for several reasons, the fund told Financial Standard.

"It enables ESSSuper to focus on our number one priority - our members. By outsourcing administration, we have more capacity to invest in building our relationship with members, providing exceptional front-line support and delivering optimal superannuation outcomes," the fund said.

