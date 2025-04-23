Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Iress offloads QuantHouse

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 APR 2025   12:31PM

ASX-listed Iress is divesting its market data business QuantHouse for €17.5 million ($31.4m) at a 45% discount to what it acquired it for in 2019.

BAHA Tech Holding AG is set to take over Iress' European market data and trading infrastructure business under a binding share sale and purchase agreement.

Iress paid €38.9 million ($69.3m) for QuantHouse, which provides 145 data feeds from exchanges and other data providers to clients in North America, Europe and Asia.

As part of the transaction, Iress agreed to a five-year supply agreement with BAHA to provide existing QuantHouse market data feeds into Iress' software.

Iress said the decision to divest the QuantHouse business follows a strategic review conducted as part of its transformation program.

"The review determined that Iress was not the natural owner of QuantHouse, and it would perform better under renewed ownership with the capacity and intent to invest in delivering specialist market data offerings at scale to global clients. Iress will retain its traditional market data offering as part of its trading and market data business," Iress said.

The transaction is expected to complete by the end of the year. Following completion, Iress said it will continue to provide certain services for a period of up to 12 months to assist in the transition to BAHA's ownership.

Privately owned, Vienna-based BAHA provides market data, financial news, technology and solutions for the financial services industry covering more than 12 million financial instruments.

Iress Group chief executive Marcus Price said: "With our transformation program now complete, Iress is focused on strengthening and growing our core business operations in wealth and trading and market data. While QuantHouse has been a valuable part of our business, we recognise its future potential will be best realised with an owner committed to investing in its global expansion."

Iress made $88.7 million in statutory NPAT for the 2024 financial year, marking a $226.2 million turnaround from the previous year's loss.

Read more: QuantHouseBAHA Tech Holding AGIress GroupMarcus Price
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress enhances US equity market data feed with Cboe
Iress posts strong profit rebound, completes transformation program
Iress sells superannuation business
Iress reinstates dividends
Iress rejigs leadership team
Iress snags Insignia Financial executive
Count renews Iress contract
Iress sells mortgages arm to Bain Capital
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours
Iress sells platforms business

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media