NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Iress inks bond exchange partnership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:43PM

Financial services software provider Iress has partnered with the Australian Bond Exchange in a move designed to increase investors' access to bonds.

A partnership between Iress and the Australian Bond Exchange will allow users of Iress software to access the entire suite of bonds admitted to trading status on the exchange's platform, giving private investors, SMSF trustees, brokers, and the clients of financial advisers with greater access to fixed income.

In addition to providing access to bonds, the deal will see users of Iress Pro, ViewPoint and Xplan provided with the ability to view real-time pricing data, subscribe to data feeds, and directly place execution orders, which is designed to make researching, tracking and trading corporate bonds "as easy as trading shares".

Iress managing director financial markets Kirsty Gross said the move was driven by user demand.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"We're excited to have built a simpler, more efficient way to access the corporate bond market," Gross said.

"The new electronic interface removes inefficient, manual data entry processes, making it easier for brokers to see their clients' total position as well as place orders and receive execution messages from the Australian Bond Exchange."

Australian Bond Exchange chief executive and managing director Bradley McCosker said that the exchange gives Australians access to opportunities previously reserved for large institutional investors.

"Until now most Australians have been unable to participate in this very important investment market," McCosker said.

McCosker added that as the recent COVID-19-driven market volatility and the GFC has showed, the fact that private investors' portfolios are dominated by equities "exposes them to significant risks of loss of capital and income".

"During the GFC, bonds outperformed most other asset classes and that is also proving to be the case now," he said.

"Increasing numbers of Australians are now entering retirement, and their ability to generate sustainable retirement income is severely compromised by substantial falls in their superannuation balances as a result of recent share market volatility.

"By investing directly in bonds, Australians can now diversify their sources of income, reduce portfolio risks, and benefit from the security and peace of mind that bond investors enjoy."

Read more: BondsIressAustralian Bond ExchangeGFCBradley McCoskerKirsty GrossViewPointXplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Dividends take hit, but will recover
Junk by name, junk by nature?
Dividends could take years to return: UBS
The future is fast arriving: BlackRock
Equities attractive in search for yield: Zenith
Plan for the worst, hope for the best
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
Technical Services Forum: Testing risk tolerance
Is it really as bad as it seems?
MySuper bounces back
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Pq15Imv9