Iress inks bond exchange partnership

Financial services software provider Iress has partnered with the Australian Bond Exchange in a move designed to increase investors' access to bonds.

A partnership between Iress and the Australian Bond Exchange will allow users of Iress software to access the entire suite of bonds admitted to trading status on the exchange's platform, giving private investors, SMSF trustees, brokers, and the clients of financial advisers with greater access to fixed income.

In addition to providing access to bonds, the deal will see users of Iress Pro, ViewPoint and Xplan provided with the ability to view real-time pricing data, subscribe to data feeds, and directly place execution orders, which is designed to make researching, tracking and trading corporate bonds "as easy as trading shares".

Iress managing director financial markets Kirsty Gross said the move was driven by user demand.

"We're excited to have built a simpler, more efficient way to access the corporate bond market," Gross said.

"The new electronic interface removes inefficient, manual data entry processes, making it easier for brokers to see their clients' total position as well as place orders and receive execution messages from the Australian Bond Exchange."

Australian Bond Exchange chief executive and managing director Bradley McCosker said that the exchange gives Australians access to opportunities previously reserved for large institutional investors.

"Until now most Australians have been unable to participate in this very important investment market," McCosker said.

McCosker added that as the recent COVID-19-driven market volatility and the GFC has showed, the fact that private investors' portfolios are dominated by equities "exposes them to significant risks of loss of capital and income".

"During the GFC, bonds outperformed most other asset classes and that is also proving to be the case now," he said.

"Increasing numbers of Australians are now entering retirement, and their ability to generate sustainable retirement income is severely compromised by substantial falls in their superannuation balances as a result of recent share market volatility.

"By investing directly in bonds, Australians can now diversify their sources of income, reduce portfolio risks, and benefit from the security and peace of mind that bond investors enjoy."