NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Iress hires head of corporate development
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   12:41PM

Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.

Warwick Angus has been appointed Iress's head of corporate development and market infrastructure.

Angus's role will include strategy for market infrastructure in Australia, starting with an unlisted end-to-end capability that Iress wants to build after its 2020 acquisition of OneVue.

"I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Warwick to this critical role," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"Our acquisition of OneVue represents a unique opportunity to combine Iress' technology footprint with OneVue's market-leading managed fund admin business. Our offering will provide open infrastructure to enable the industry and investors to transact and report seamlessly, improve efficiency and transparency and cost for all participants, and to promote innovation.

"I have been impressed with Warwick's ability to garner the support of the financial services industry and am pleased to secure his expertise in realising this significant opportunity."

Angus previously spent nearly six years at AMP as its director of corporate development, 10 years at Computershare and about 12 years at EY.

At Computershare, he was the managing director - fund services and group business development in his last role.

Iress paid $115 million in equity value for OneVue last year, after revising its offer in light of opposition from major OVH shareholder Thorney.

Iress reported $14.5 million in net profit after tax for the three months ending September, compared to $14.6 million in September quarter last year.

Year to date NPAT was $40.1 million, down 11% compared to the same period last year. Operating revenue grew 8% during the period to $401.4 million.

Read more: IressOneVueAndrew WalshComputershareWarwick AngusAustralia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ethical fund awards registry mandate
International investors eye Aussie market
WTW names new head of retirement
Chief economist update: Iron ore is hot
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
Super industry to branch out: Rice Warner
OneVue expands access on Xplan
Australia in China's shadow
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jLnGWlwI