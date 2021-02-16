Iress hires head of corporate development

Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.

Warwick Angus has been appointed Iress's head of corporate development and market infrastructure.

Angus's role will include strategy for market infrastructure in Australia, starting with an unlisted end-to-end capability that Iress wants to build after its 2020 acquisition of OneVue.

"I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Warwick to this critical role," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"Our acquisition of OneVue represents a unique opportunity to combine Iress' technology footprint with OneVue's market-leading managed fund admin business. Our offering will provide open infrastructure to enable the industry and investors to transact and report seamlessly, improve efficiency and transparency and cost for all participants, and to promote innovation.

"I have been impressed with Warwick's ability to garner the support of the financial services industry and am pleased to secure his expertise in realising this significant opportunity."

Angus previously spent nearly six years at AMP as its director of corporate development, 10 years at Computershare and about 12 years at EY.

At Computershare, he was the managing director - fund services and group business development in his last role.

Iress paid $115 million in equity value for OneVue last year, after revising its offer in light of opposition from major OVH shareholder Thorney.

Iress reported $14.5 million in net profit after tax for the three months ending September, compared to $14.6 million in September quarter last year.

Year to date NPAT was $40.1 million, down 11% compared to the same period last year. Operating revenue grew 8% during the period to $401.4 million.