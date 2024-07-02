Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Iress hack investigation finds 20 OneVue files breached

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUL 2024   12:49PM

An internal investigation into the recent breach of Iress' GitHub user space found no evidence any of its client data was compromised, however 20 OneVue employees and clients weren't so lucky.

On May 11, Iress' private user space on third-party platform GitHub, which managed software code before it goes live elsewhere, was accessed.

In an update today, Iress said it's concluded its investigation into the incident, which occurred on May 13, and did not find any evidence that the Iress production environment, software or client data held on GitHub was accessed.

However, it was confirmed shortly after the breach that a limited portion of the OneVue platform's production environment was accessed. Following investigation, Iress has now confirmed a limited amount of personal information relating to 20 OneVue employees and clients was accessed.

This is because the part of the OneVue production environment that was accessed housed "information of a technical nature such as metadata, blank questionnaires and test files." The personal data was within those test files.

"Each of these individuals has been contacted directly about the incident and provided with appropriate guidance and support," Iress said.

Source code held in the Iress GitHub user space was also accessed and Iress said it is aware those responsible for the breach have threatened to publish the code.

"Iress confirms that it does not rely on the secrecy of its code as a security measure and has continued to take steps to reinforce security controls to protect its software and systems," it said.

Previously, Iress said that other statements made by the party responsible "do not align with the investigations made by Iress."

The company has also engaged specialist cyber incident and forensic technology providers to assist in responding to the incident.

"Iress has maintained regular service to clients throughout this incident and thanks its clients for their patience and support as we have worked to resolve this matter," Iress said.

"Iress will keep the market informed if there are any further significant developments."

At the time of the breach, about 1.5 million developers used the platform in Australia, with about 83,000 companies on its books.

Read more: IressOneVueGitHub
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clime to offload Madison Financial Group
Iress breach extends to OneVue business
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
Count renews Iress contract
Praemium loses $700m due to adviser transitions
The Aussie wealthtech firms that are 'most innovative'
Iress sells mortgages arm to Bain Capital
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours
Iress loses key wealth executive
Iress sells platforms business

Editor's Choice

HESTA returns 9.1% to members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:51AM
HESTA's default MySuper balanced growth option has returned 9.1% over the last financial year.

Advent International lands in Australia, names MD

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Global private equity firm Advent International has set up shop in Australia, tapping the managing partner of Anchorage Capital to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:12PM
Channel Capital and Arnott Capital have formed a strategic partnership to support business growth and optimise operational efficiencies.

RBA minutes confirm potential August rate hike

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
The RBA board discussed the case to hike and hold the cash rate in June.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
12

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 2 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD OMBUDSMAN INVESTMENTS AND ADVICE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach