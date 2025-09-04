Iress confirms new chief executive

Iress has appointed Andrew Russell as its new group chief executive and managing director, effective November 17.

Russell is set to take over the role from Marcus Price who has stepped down effective immediately. In the interim, Iress chief executive - global trading and market data Geoff Rogers will step in as acting chief executive.

This comes after Iress announced last month Price would depart in the thick of takeover talks with Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

At the time, Iress said it had been in discussions with the board regarding an "orderly chief executive transition at an appropriate time".

A week before that announcement, Iress also made the role of deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell redundant.

Iress chair Roger Sharp thanked Price for his leadership during his tenure at the helm.

"Marcus has delivered a pivotal turnaround for Iress, sharpening out focus, divesting non-core businesses and restoring the balance sheet," Sharp said.

"On behalf of the board, we thank him for his service and wish him the best for the future."

Russell will join Iress from Bravura where he is currently the chief executive. He brings more than 25 years' experience in both Australian and international financial services and software companies.

Prior to Bravura, Russell was chief executive of Class which was acquired by HUB24 in 2022.

"The next phase of our strategy will be intensely product and client-focussed, and we are very pleased to have appointed a leader as experienced as Andrew in this domain," Sharp said.

"Andrew is an experienced chief executive with a proven track record in delivering shareholder value and building trusted relationships with clients, investors and employees."

Commenting on his appointment, Russell said: "I'm excited to joining Iress at such a pivotal time for the business and the broader wealth technology sector. Iress has achieved a market-leading position by developing trusted technology platforms and long-standing client relationships, and my focus will be to capitalise on the strong position Iress finds itself in following the strategic transformation program the board and management team have led over the past two years."

"I see enormous opportunities to innovate, grow and deliver greater value in the years ahead. I look forward to joining the Iress team and meeting the company's shareholders, people and clients."

Russell will also be appointed to the Iress board when he commences in November.

Iress also confirmed Russell's remuneration, which will see him earn a base salary of $920,000, plus $30,000 superannuation. In addition, his maximum short-term incentive opportunity could see him earn 150% of his base salary, which his long-term incentive opportunity would see him add a further 150% of his base salary.

Assuming he meets all requirements, Russell could earn $3.68 million per annum.