Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Iress confirms new chief executive

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   12:41PM

Iress has appointed Andrew Russell as its new group chief executive and managing director, effective November 17.

Russell is set to take over the role from Marcus Price who has stepped down effective immediately. In the interim, Iress chief executive - global trading and market data Geoff Rogers will step in as acting chief executive.

This comes after Iress announced last month Price would depart in the thick of takeover talks with Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

At the time, Iress said it had been in discussions with the board regarding an "orderly chief executive transition at an appropriate time".

A week before that announcement, Iress also made the role of deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell redundant.

Iress chair Roger Sharp thanked Price for his leadership during his tenure at the helm.

"Marcus has delivered a pivotal turnaround for Iress, sharpening out focus, divesting non-core businesses and restoring the balance sheet," Sharp said.

"On behalf of the board, we thank him for his service and wish him the best for the future."

Russell will join Iress from Bravura where he is currently the chief executive. He brings more than 25 years' experience in both Australian and international financial services and software companies.

Prior to Bravura, Russell was chief executive of Class which was acquired by HUB24 in 2022.

"The next phase of our strategy will be intensely product and client-focussed, and we are very pleased to have appointed a leader as experienced as Andrew in this domain," Sharp said.

"Andrew is an experienced chief executive with a proven track record in delivering shareholder value and building trusted relationships with clients, investors and employees."

Commenting on his appointment, Russell said: "I'm excited to joining Iress at such a pivotal time for the business and the broader wealth technology sector. Iress has achieved a market-leading position by developing trusted technology platforms and long-standing client relationships, and my focus will be to capitalise on the strong position Iress finds itself in following the strategic transformation program the board and management team have led over the past two years."

"I see enormous opportunities to innovate, grow and deliver greater value in the years ahead. I look forward to joining the Iress team and meeting the company's shareholders, people and clients."

Russell will also be appointed to the Iress board when he commences in November.

Iress also confirmed Russell's remuneration, which will see him earn a base salary of $920,000, plus $30,000 superannuation. In addition, his maximum short-term incentive opportunity could see him earn 150% of his base salary, which his long-term incentive opportunity would see him add a further 150% of his base salary.

Assuming he meets all requirements, Russell could earn $3.68 million per annum.

Read more: IressMarcus PriceBravuraAndrew RussellRoger SharpBlackstoneGeoff RogersHarry MitchellThoma Bravo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress hunts for new chief, takeover talks progress
Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed
Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation
Powerwrap drags Praemium performance, SMAs shine
Local assets help deliver 12% for ART
IFM Investors chief of staff exits
Iress' superannuation consulting business changes hands
Iress completes sale of super business
Bravura chief exits: 'Right time to step aside'
Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

Editor's Choice

UniSuper hires from Lonsec

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $155 billion super fund is welcoming a new manager, investment solutions and research.

Schroder urges 'open dialogue' with government

ELIZA BAVIN
AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder says the government and super funds should come together to better balance risks.

Iress confirms new chief executive

ELIZA BAVIN
Iress has locked in a chief executive to take over the role from Marcus Price, who has stepped down effective immediately.

RBA 'alert' to impact of tech on the economy: Bullock

ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock said the central bank is paying close attention to how adopting and investing in technology could impact the economy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media