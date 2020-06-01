NEWS
Investment
IRESS advances surprise bid for OneVue
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   10:12AM

In a surprise announcement this morning, IRESS made an offer to acquire OneVue, whose shareholders have been waiting on the company's  previously-announced buyback and recovery of money owed to it by Sargon entities.

IRESS is offering to buy all of OneVue for 40 cents per share in cash, which would value OneVue at $107 million.

The offer price is a 67% premium to OVH's closing price on May 28 and 19% premium to the 12-month VWAP.

OneVue's board is unanimously recommending the offer. The two parties have entered a scheme of implementation agreement after a period of due diligence.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

IRESS said the scheme of implementation is subject to conditions but not to financing.

Implementation of the transaction is expected in third quarter this year after shareholder, regulatory and other approvals.

"With structural shifts and changing market dynamics, our strategy is to continue to generate long-term growth opportunities, leveraging technology and automation, while helping clients achieve efficiency, compliance and growth," IRESS chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"The combination of OneVue's strength and position in administration of managed funds, superannuation, and investments, with Iress' strength in software and data will drive innovation through technology. This includes the development of software and services that brings advice and investments closer together, resulting in greater efficiency and productivity for professional advisers and businesses in Australia."

Walsh said OneVue has scale in managed funds administration as the largest single third-party fund registry in Australia and there is opportunity to build on OneVue's business.

"I am pleased that OneVue's managing director, Connie Mckeage, will continue to play an important role during the transition period and will consult to us on growth, strategy and clients after completion," he said.

Separately, Sargon Capital's Chinese lender has asserted fresh claims over proceeds from the sale of Madison Financial Group and Sequoia shares, which have so far been under OneVue's control.

OneVue is looking to recoup about $31 million owed to it by under-liquidation Sargon Capital, from when it sold Diversa Trustees and CCSL business to Sargon.

As of this morning, OneVue's receipts from all four avenues are under a cloud as fresh claims emerge from Sargon's biggest creditor, China Taiping Trustees.

China-Taiping "very recently" asserted a competing security interest in the shares of Madison Financial Group, and OVH says that after the sale is completed, the competing claims to proceeds of the Madison sale will be either resolved by agreement or by a court determination.

Madison's sale was due to be finalised in May. This morning OVH said the sale terms have been agreed in principal and documentation is very close to finalisation.

"Execution of the sale agreement is expected to occur imminently. Completion of the sale should occur within 14 days after execution, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.  One condition precedent is to obtain consent to the sale from Taiping Trustees Limited (ChinaTaiping), a Chinese state owned financier that is a creditor of Sargon Capital Pty Ltd, or alternatively a court order to permit the sale," OVH said.

Clime Asset Management previously confirmed it was bidding for Madison. CIW's shares were in a trading halt this morning, with the company saying it expected to announce an institutional placement to raise an undisclosed sum for an acquisition, whose name was not mentioned.

Proceeds from Sargon's shares in Sequoia Financial Group, which OneVue's receivers PwC sold earlier are also in doubt, as China-Taiping also lays a claim to them.

"China-Taiping has also asserted a competing security interest in the Sequoia shares, and a resulting entitlement to the sale proceeds.  Whilst OneVue is confident that it held a priority security interest and is entitled to the whole of the sale proceeds, OneVue is considering the China-Taiping claim, and if necessary, failing agreement, intends to seek a court determination affirming its priority interest and entitlements," OVH said this morning.

Distribution from the Sargon operating businesses (like Diversa, CCSL, Tidswell and Australian Executor Trustees), which were sold to New York Based Private equity firms, are also subject to uncertainty as the creditors wait for the court to decide on the payouts.

"On 15 May 2020 OneVue, together with other creditors of the Sargon subsidiaries, filed notices of claim in the Federal Court over the proceeds of sale. On 29 May 2020 the Administrators for the Sargon subsidiaries filed evidence in response to the notices of claim," OVH said.

"OneVue's, and the other claimants', evidence is due to be filed and served on 12 June 2020, and the matter will return to Court on 15 June 2020. OneVue is unable to estimate the quantum of any recoveries pending the filing of the various claimants' evidence.

Read more: OneVueSargonIRESSAndrew WalshConnie Mckeage
