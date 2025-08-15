Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Based in Iress' Sydney office, Daniel Ashley has commenced his role and will take charge of its cross-functional team focused on leveraging AI to enhance product performance, automate workflows, and unlock new insights for clients - particularly across financial advice and investment management.

He will also spearhead the business' AI solutions development and deployment across its product suite and operations.

Ashley joins from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was instrumental in designing and delivering customer experiences through AI for three years.

Before AWS, he was a program leader in IT for three of the four major banks in Australia - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and NAB between 2008 and 2017.

He also brings experience from Citibank and DXC Technology earlier in his career.

This strategic hire aligns to Iress' growth priorities, which include capturing the significant opportunities present in global wealth management, powered by data and AI, while continuing to provide critical trading and market data infrastructure to the industry, Iress said.

He will report to Iress chief operating officer Justin Schmitt, who noted that he joins the business at a "pivotal time".

"His proven track record in leading AI-driven transformation in financial services and at AWS will help accelerate our efforts to embed AI at the centre of our innovation strategy." Schmitt said.

"AI represents a significant growth opportunity for Iress, enabling us to deliver faster, smarter and more scalable outcomes for our clients."

Commenting, Ashley said: "I'm excited to be joining Iress at a time of significant opportunity. AI has the potential to redefine financial technology and deliver real, measurable value for Iress' clients, people and shareholders.

"I look forward to working with the team to turn that potential into results."

The appointment follows Iress recently making the role of deputy chief executive redundant amid takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.