Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:21PM

Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Based in Iress' Sydney office, Daniel Ashley has commenced his role and will take charge of its cross-functional team focused on leveraging AI to enhance product performance, automate workflows, and unlock new insights for clients - particularly across financial advice and investment management.

He will also spearhead the business' AI solutions development and deployment across its product suite and operations.

Ashley joins from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was instrumental in designing and delivering customer experiences through AI for three years.

Before AWS, he was a program leader in IT for three of the four major banks in Australia - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and NAB between 2008 and 2017.

He also brings experience from Citibank and DXC Technology earlier in his career.

This strategic hire aligns to Iress' growth priorities, which include capturing the significant opportunities present in global wealth management, powered by data and AI, while continuing to provide critical trading and market data infrastructure to the industry, Iress said.

He will report to Iress chief operating officer Justin Schmitt, who noted that he joins the business at a "pivotal time".

"His proven track record in leading AI-driven transformation in financial services and at AWS will help accelerate our efforts to embed AI at the centre of our innovation strategy." Schmitt said.

"AI represents a significant growth opportunity for Iress, enabling us to deliver faster, smarter and more scalable outcomes for our clients."

Commenting, Ashley said: "I'm excited to be joining Iress at a time of significant opportunity. AI has the potential to redefine financial technology and deliver real, measurable value for Iress' clients, people and shareholders.

"I look forward to working with the team to turn that potential into results."

The appointment follows Iress recently making the role of deputy chief executive redundant amid takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

Read more: AIIressNABDaniel AshleyCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaJustin SchmittAmazon Web ServicesBlackstoneCitibankDXC Technology
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PC recommends switch to digital financial reporting
Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m
MLC adds term deposits, ETFs to Expand
CBA sets aside $52m for remediation
Microsoft flips AI switch on for MUFG
Local assets help deliver 12% for ART
New SMSF industry body launches
IFM Investors chief of staff exits

Editor's Choice

WAM eyes Platinum LIC

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is making a play to be the investment manager of a Platinum Asset Management listed investment company, offering a non-binding, indicative proposal.

PE firm sells CyberCX to Accenture

KARREN VERGARA
Accenture will acquire trans-Tasman cyber security firm CyberCX from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation

MATTHEW WAI
Iress is strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), welcoming an inaugural chief AI officer.

Hostplus unveils new Lifecycle option, changes fees

ELIZA BAVIN
Hostplus has introduced a new design for the Hostplus Life investment option, renaming it Lifecycle and changing investment fees and risk profiles.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media