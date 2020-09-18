IPO Wealth ordered to wind up

The Supreme Court of Victoria has made a winding up order for Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth fund.

In response to the decision, Mayfair said it was disappointed with the outcome and believes it will result in negative ramifications for unitholders.

The embattled company said it had been taking proactive measures to generate a more favourable outcome for unitholders that could have avoided liquidation.

Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney said: "As the founder of IPO Wealth I am devastated by the result. I have personally engaged with almost every single unitholders and have eternal empathy for the situation they now find themselves in."

"My team and I have worked tirelessly to prevent the erosion of value that this process will result in."

Mayfair said it was noted in the proceedings that a number of false and misleading statements were made about Mawhinney and the IPO Wealth Holdings group.

"These statements have ultimately been used to serve the interests of the other parties, rather than those of unitholders," Mayfair said.

"Multiple defamatory allegations were made by counsel for Dye & Co in these proceedings which are categorically refuted and will be challenged. Any claims of impropriety are categorically rejected by Mawhinney."

Mayfair continues to deny any allegations made against Mawhinney and said they are unfounded. In addition, the company alleged the court proceedings denied Mawhinney the right of reply on those allegations.

The Supreme Court advised ASIC has taken an interest in the oversight of the IPO Wealth fund by Vasco Trustees and Mayfair said it will provide full cooperation with the regulator.