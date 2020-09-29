InvestPro appoints Australia lead

Financial Risk Solutions (FRS), provider of InvestPro, has announced the appointment of country manager for Australia.

Terry Kyle will take on the role and his appointment is part of the firm's ongoing expansion in the region.

Kyle will be responsible for growth and localising InvestPro for the Australian superannuation, Asian funds, wealth and managed accounts markets.

He joins FRS with over 30 years of experience in leading transformation delivery for financial services firms including Mercer, VicSuper, TAL, Perpetual, NAB, ANZ, Macquarie, Credit Suisse and AXA Financial.

Kyle said he is excited to take on the new role, especially given Australia's large superannuation system.

"While Australia is unquestionably leading the world in defined contribution superannuation, the current climate and regulatory influence is demanding investment managers review their operating models and invest in new technologies that will future-proof their processes and enable significant scale," Kyle said.

"InvestPro is, by far, one of the most advanced investment administration platforms in the world and I look forward to introducing more APAC superannuation clients to the technology to assist their growth plans and help them increase their operational resilience."

InvestPro entered the Australian market in 2017 and has been used by a number of financial institutions to remove unit pricing errors in funds and improve operational oversight and resilience.

FRS chief marketing officer Frank Carr said Kyle was the perfect fit for the role given his experience in financial services.

"With over 30 years in the industry, few people understand the Australian wealth landscape better than Terry and his solid track record in delivery will ensure we continue to deliver the highest service levels to clients in the region as we scale," Carr said.

"Having him join our team and help our expansion in the APAC region is another great win for FRS and we are pleased to welcome him on board."