NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
InvestPro appoints Australia lead
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:11PM

Financial Risk Solutions (FRS), provider of InvestPro, has announced the appointment of country manager for Australia.

Terry Kyle will take on the role and his appointment is part of the firm's ongoing expansion in the region.

Kyle will be responsible for growth and localising InvestPro for the Australian superannuation, Asian funds, wealth and managed accounts markets.

He joins FRS with over 30 years of experience in leading transformation delivery for financial services firms including Mercer, VicSuper, TAL, Perpetual, NAB, ANZ, Macquarie, Credit Suisse and AXA Financial.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Kyle said he is excited to take on the new role, especially given Australia's large superannuation system.

"While Australia is unquestionably leading the world in defined contribution superannuation, the current climate and regulatory influence is demanding investment managers review their operating models and invest in new technologies that will future-proof their processes and enable significant scale," Kyle said.

"InvestPro is, by far, one of the most advanced investment administration platforms in the world and I look forward to introducing more APAC superannuation clients to the technology to assist their growth plans and help them increase their operational resilience."

InvestPro entered the Australian market in 2017 and has been used by a number of financial institutions to remove unit pricing errors in funds and improve operational oversight and resilience.

FRS chief marketing officer Frank Carr said Kyle was the perfect fit for the role given his experience in financial services.

"With over 30 years in the industry, few people understand the Australian wealth landscape better than Terry and his solid track record in delivery will ensure we continue to deliver the highest service levels to clients in the region as we scale," Carr said.

"Having him join our team and help our expansion in the APAC region is another great win for FRS and we are pleased to welcome him on board."

Read more: InvestProFinancial Risk SolutionsTerry KyleFrank Carr
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New fund administrator enters Australian market
Editor's Choice
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
KANIKA SOOD
The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.
Fidelity launches global fund
KARREN VERGARA
Fidelity International has launched an actively-managed global fund that invests in small- to mid-caps.
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
ELIZA BAVIN
Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
KARREN VERGARA
Several pension funds are suing hedge funds managed by Allianz Global Investors for allegedly engaging in risk-taking behaviour and losing billions of dollars in retirement savings.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
VIC Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
WIS VIC: INVESTING THROUGH AN ESG LENS 
SEP
30
AIST Trustee Forum - APRA/ASIC update 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F4gU1iR9