Investors seek to increase EM exposure

Asia-based institutional investors and those from around the world expect to increase their emerging market (EM) exposures, both in equity and fixed income, according to Vontobel Asset Management.

The Vontobel investor survey found while a minority intend to move to higher EM allocations over the next 12 months, a bigger shift will take place over the longer term.

According to the survey, investors in APAC and across the globe are more optimistic about the outlook for EM in the long-term rather than short-term.

It found 57% of respondents in APAC expect to increase their EM allocations over the next five years, though a more cautious approach is preferred in the short-term as only 20% of them intend to increase exposure over the next 12 months.

The results demonstrated that the drivers behind increasing EM exposure differ across regions; 45% say that one of their top two reasons is the declining volatility in emerging markets over longer term, a hugely important driver in the region compared with 31% in North America and 25% in Europe.

While 41% of Asian respondents also see expectations of rebalancing of global investment indices towards emerging markets as one of the top two key drivers.

"Australian and New Zealand investors have long embraced emerging markets as a strategic component of their overall international equity allocation, but as the developing world grows in scale and complexity, an active approach is more important than ever," Vontobel head of sales Australia and New Zealand, Bobby Bostic said.

Vontobel said global investors are attracted to the prospects for emerging markets, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a concern.

However, the pandemic appears to be less of a concern for APAC investors, with the survey finding only 23% consider reducing EM allocations over the next 12 months due to the pandemic, compared to 35% in Europe and 29% in North America.

Vontobel suggested this may reflect the fact that many APAC investors have seen developing economies in their region, led by China, faring much better than some developed markets.