Investors going in blind: Research

Australians are entering the stockmarket guided only by word of mouth, independent research and social media posts, new research shows.

Online trading platform eToro surveyed over 1000 Australian investors to find out where they are getting their advice, where they are investing and to explore changing sentiments.

The research found that around 10% of investors in New South Wales are more likely to invest from what they have read on social media with 13% receiving advice from YouTube.

Victorian investors are watching news (22%), analysing charts (20%) or going with their gut (14%) when it comes to getting advice or knowing when to trade stocks.

Meanwhile, 35% of investors from Western Australia are getting investment advice from friends while 38% trust their families for advice.

South Australians and Queenslanders are independent when it comes to getting investment advice, preferring to do their own research (34%).

Interestingly, 35% of Victorians invest to earn more income, particularly for those on reduced salaries or JobKeeper, while 24% of West Australians don't have other employment than investment income.

Nearly one third of investors in NSW are investing to supplement income while 20% want to use their investment earnings to buy a house.

The research comes as a surge of activist investors have pushed the share price of US-based retailer Gamestop over 600% in the last week in a bid to short-squeeze hedge funds.

The amateur investors, using the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, are reportedly targeting hedge fund Melvin Capital Management for putting a hefty short position on the stock and leaving a paper trail in doing so.

As a result, it has been reported that Melvin received a US$2 billion bail out to cover the losses from the short position.

This activist investment behaviour may spark something similar on Australian shores as eToro saw a 480% increase in new Australian registered users in 2020 compared to the year prior.

This is consistent with the exchange-traded fund industry as the BetaShares Australian ETF Review for year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record but shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.

BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said the most striking feature of the industry's growth was that it was driven by inflows of $20.5 billion rather than asset value appreciation.

"This represents by far and away the highest annual inflows on record, representing a 59% increase in flows from the previous year's figure," Israelstam, who also authored the report, said.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020."