NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Investors going in blind: Research
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   12:10PM

Australians are entering the stockmarket guided only by word of mouth, independent research and social media posts, new research shows.

Online trading platform eToro surveyed over 1000 Australian investors to find out where they are getting their advice, where they are investing and to explore changing sentiments.

The research found that around 10% of investors in New South Wales are more likely to invest from what they have read on social media with 13% receiving advice from YouTube.

Victorian investors are watching news (22%), analysing charts (20%) or going with their gut (14%) when it comes to getting advice or knowing when to trade stocks.

Meanwhile, 35% of investors from Western Australia are getting investment advice from friends while 38% trust their families for advice.

South Australians and Queenslanders are independent when it comes to getting investment advice, preferring to do their own research (34%).

Interestingly, 35% of Victorians invest to earn more income, particularly for those on reduced salaries or JobKeeper, while 24% of West Australians don't have other employment than investment income.

Nearly one third of investors in NSW are investing to supplement income while 20% want to use their investment earnings to buy a house.

The research comes as a surge of activist investors have pushed the share price of US-based retailer Gamestop over 600% in the last week in a bid to short-squeeze hedge funds.

The amateur investors, using the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, are reportedly targeting hedge fund Melvin Capital Management for putting a hefty short position on the stock and leaving a paper trail in doing so.

As a result, it has been reported that Melvin received a US$2 billion bail out to cover the losses from the short position.

This activist investment behaviour may spark something similar on Australian shores as eToro saw a 480% increase in new Australian registered users in 2020 compared to the year prior.

This is consistent with the exchange-traded fund industry as the BetaShares Australian ETF Review for year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record but shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.

BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said the most striking feature of the industry's growth was that it was driven by inflows of $20.5 billion rather than asset value appreciation.

"This represents by far and away the highest annual inflows on record, representing a 59% increase in flows from the previous year's figure," Israelstam, who also authored the report, said.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020."

Read more: eToroBetaShares Australian ETF ReviewGamestop
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Top traded stocks revealed
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
New Bond ETF for BetaShares
BetaShares Managed Risk Series hits $200m
Super funds blend ETFs into investment strategies
Aussie ETF industry comes of age
Editor's Choice
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
BlackRock will push companies to disclose plans for their transition to a net-zero carbon economy, chief executive Larry Fink stated in his annual letter to company leaders
Future Fund increases cash again
KANIKA SOOD
The $171 billion sovereign wealth fund increased its cash position to 19.8% or about $34 billion, as it reports a positive year for returns ending December.
IFM makes multi-billion-dollar energy bid
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
KARREN VERGARA
Corporate watchdog ASIC was hit with a cybersecurity breach on January 15 that has potentially exposed personal information.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fFsZsPnM