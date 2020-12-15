NEWS
General
Investment scams most profitable
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:27PM

Australians falling victim to scams rose around 20% in November, with investment scams taking the most money from consumers at around $9.5 million, according to the ACCC.

In November, money lost to all types of scams rose to $18.7 million, up 20.2% from the $15.6 million reported in October, according to the ACCC's ScamWatch.

Around 22,000 scams were reported in November across the country, down 16.3% from the 26,432 reported in October.

Investment scams were especially damaging with Australians losing a combined total of $9.4 million due to investment scams over the past month.

This is 20% above the amount lost in October and almost three times the amount lost in August due to this type of scams.

In the year to date around $58 million has been lost to investment scams, with 6669 reports made to the ACCC.

The second most profitable scam was around dating and romance with losses of $34.3 million, followed by threats to life/arrest ($10.8 million) and false billing ($8.02 million).

Remote access scams saw a large surge in November, accounting for $1.6 million in losses for the month, up from $645,599 in October.

Australians lost $7.7 million due to phone scams in November, more than double the amount lost via any other delivery method.

In total, around $150 million has been lost to scams with around 196,000 complaints made to the ACCC.

