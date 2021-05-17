Investment Leadership Awards finalists named

The shortlist for the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards 2021 has been finalised, recognising outstanding investment nous across major asset classes.
Now in their fourth year, the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are the product of comprehensive analysis of 120 investment managers offering close to 1000 strategies, performed by Rainmaker Information.
Macquarie Investment Management, winner of Investment Manager of the Year in 2020, is up for several awards again this year, as are BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard.
The awards highlight investment strategies showcasing the qualities investors seek in an investment manager, determined by a quantitative methodology that equally weights six-year performance factors with five key risk measures; the Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio, Omega ratio, standard deviation of monthly returns, semi-standard deviation and sum of negative returns.
The asset classes included are Australian equities, international equities, smart beta, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, multi-asset, real returns and ESG. The awards also recognise excellence across subsectors of some classes.
The awards will be presented in tandem with the Financial Standard MAX Awards at an event at Luna Park, Sydney on June 10.
For the full list of finalists, see below.
Australian Equities - Active Core
Australian Equities - High Performance
- Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
- Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund
- Invesco Australia - Invesco Australian Share Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Shares Fund
- Pendal Group - Pendal Focus Australian Share Fund
Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced
- AllianceBernstein Australia - AB Managed Volatility Equities Fund
- Australian Unity Investments - Australian Unity Platypus Aust. Eq.
- Hyperion Asset Management - Hyperion Aust. Growth Co. Fund
- PM Capital - PM Capital Australian Comp. Fund
- SG Hiscock & Company - SGH Australia Plus Fund
Australian Equities - Income Focused
- AMP Capital Investors - AMP WT Equity Fund
- BlackRock Investment Management - iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Aust Shares Fund
- State Street Global Advisors Australia - SSGA Australian Equities Index Trust
Australian Equities - Small Cap
- Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie Eq Inc Fund
- Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund
- Lincoln Indicators - Lincoln Australian Income Fund
- Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF
International Equities - Active Core
- Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia - Aberdeen Stand. Aust. Small Co. Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Small Co. Fund
- Copia Investment Partners - OC Micro-Cap Fund
- Pendal Group - Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund
- UBS Asset Management - UBS Australian Small Companies Fund
International Equities - High Performance
- Dundas Global Investors - Apostle Dundas Global Equity Fund
- Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Demographics Fund
- Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Equities Fund
- VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors MSCI World Qual ETF
- Macquarie Investment Management - Walter Scott Global Equity Fund
International Equities - Emerging Markets
- C Worldwide - BNP Paribas C WorldWide Global Equity Trust
- Magellan Asset Management - Magellan Global Fund
- Nikko AM - Nikko AM Global Share Fund
- Pengana Capital - Pengana International Fund - Ethical
- T. Rowe Price International - T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund
International Equities - Index/Enhanced
- Capital Group - Capital Group New World Fund
- Fidelity International - Fidelity Global EM Fund
- Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie EM Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index EM
- Schroder Investment Management Australia - Schroder Global EM Fund
Australian Listed Property
- BlackRock Investment Management - iShares International Equity Index Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Int Eq Fund
- State Street Global Advisors Australia - SSGA International Equities Index Trust
- State Street Global Advisors Australia - State Street Climate ESG International Equity Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Int Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund
International Listed Property
- Charter Hall Group - Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Property Securities Fund
- Pendal Group - Pendal Property Investment Fund
- Pendal Group - Pendal Property Securities Fund
- VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF
Infrastructure
- Dimensional Fund Advisors - Dimensional Global Real Estate Trust (Unhedged)
- Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Real Estate Fund
- Resolution Capital - Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Unhedged) - Series II
- Resolution Capital - Resolution Capital Real Assets Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard International Property Securities Index
Fixed Income - Aggregate Bonds
- Atlas Infrastructure Holdings - ATLAS Infrastructure Australian Feeder Fund - AUD Unhedged Class
- Clearbridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged
- Clearbridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Value Fund - Unhedged
- Magellan Asset Management - Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Unhedged)
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund
Fixed Income - Credit
- Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond Fund
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Fund
- Nikko AM - Nikko AM Australian Bond Fund
- QIC - QIC Australian Fixed Interest Fund
- QIC - QIC Diversified Fixed Interest Fund
Multi-Asset - Capital Stable
- Franklin Templeton Investments - Franklin Australian Absolute Return Bond
- Metrics Credit Partners - Metrics Credit Partners Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund
- Pendal Group - Pendal Enhanced Credit Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corp Fixed Interest Index
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corporate Fixed Interest Index ETF
Multi-Asset - Balanced
- IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Conservative Trust
- IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Moderate Trust
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund
- Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Conservative Growth Fund
- Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Diversified Real Return
Multi-Asset - Growth
- IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust
- Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund
- Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Diversified Growth Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Diversified Balanced Index ETF
Multi-Asset - Flexible Asset Allocation
- Fiducian Portfolio Services - Fiducian Growth Fund
- IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Diversified Growth Index ETF
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Growth Index Fund
- Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard High Growth Index Fund
ESG - Australian Equities
- Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 5
- Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 7
- Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 9
- BMO Global Asset Management - BMO Pyrford Global Absolute Ret.
- MLC Investment Management - MLC Inflation Plus - Moderate
ESG - International Equities
- Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
- Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Advocacy Fund
- Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Aust. Shares Fund
- Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Div. Shares Fund
- BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF
Investment Manager of the Year
- BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Glob. Sustain. Ldrs ETF
- Ausbil Investment Management - Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund
- Morphic Asset Management - Morphic Global Opportunities Fund
- Nanuk Asset Management - Nanuk New World Fund
- Pengana Capital - Pengana International Fund - Ethical
- BlackRock Investment Management
- Macquarie Investment Management
- Pendal Group
- State Street Global Advisors Australia
- Vanguard Investments Australia