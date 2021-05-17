Investment Leadership Awards finalists named

The shortlist for the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards 2021 has been finalised, recognising outstanding investment nous across major asset classes.

Now in their fourth year, the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are the product of comprehensive analysis of 120 investment managers offering close to 1000 strategies, performed by Rainmaker Information.

Macquarie Investment Management, winner of Investment Manager of the Year in 2020, is up for several awards again this year, as are BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard.

The awards highlight investment strategies showcasing the qualities investors seek in an investment manager, determined by a quantitative methodology that equally weights six-year performance factors with five key risk measures; the Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio, Omega ratio, standard deviation of monthly returns, semi-standard deviation and sum of negative returns.

The asset classes included are Australian equities, international equities, smart beta, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, multi-asset, real returns and ESG. The awards also recognise excellence across subsectors of some classes.

The awards will be presented in tandem with the Financial Standard MAX Awards at an event at Luna Park, Sydney on June 10.

For the full list of finalists, see below.

Australian Equities - Active Core

Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund

Greencape Capital - Greencape Broadcap Fund

Invesco Australia - Invesco Australian Share Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Shares Fund

Pendal Group - Pendal Focus Australian Share Fund

AllianceBernstein Australia - AB Managed Volatility Equities Fund

Australian Unity Investments - Australian Unity Platypus Aust. Eq.

Hyperion Asset Management - Hyperion Aust. Growth Co. Fund

PM Capital - PM Capital Australian Comp. Fund

SG Hiscock & Company - SGH Australia Plus Fund

AMP Capital Investors - AMP WT Equity Fund

BlackRock Investment Management - iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Aust Shares Fund

State Street Global Advisors Australia - SSGA Australian Equities Index Trust

Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie Eq Inc Fund

Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund

Lincoln Indicators - Lincoln Australian Income Fund

Plato Investment Management - Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF

Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia - Aberdeen Stand. Aust. Small Co. Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Small Co. Fund

Copia Investment Partners - OC Micro-Cap Fund

Pendal Group - Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund

UBS Asset Management - UBS Australian Small Companies Fund

Dundas Global Investors - Apostle Dundas Global Equity Fund

Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Demographics Fund

Fidelity International - Fidelity Global Equities Fund

VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors MSCI World Qual ETF

Macquarie Investment Management - Walter Scott Global Equity Fund

C Worldwide - BNP Paribas C WorldWide Global Equity Trust

Magellan Asset Management - Magellan Global Fund

Nikko AM - Nikko AM Global Share Fund

Pengana Capital - Pengana International Fund - Ethical

T. Rowe Price International - T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund

Capital Group - Capital Group New World Fund

Fidelity International - Fidelity Global EM Fund

Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Martin Currie EM Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index EM

Schroder Investment Management Australia - Schroder Global EM Fund

BlackRock Investment Management - iShares International Equity Index Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie True Index Int Eq Fund

State Street Global Advisors Australia - SSGA International Equities Index Trust

State Street Global Advisors Australia - State Street Climate ESG International Equity Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Int Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund

Charter Hall Group - Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Property Securities Fund

Pendal Group - Pendal Property Investment Fund

Pendal Group - Pendal Property Securities Fund

VanEck Australia - VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF

Dimensional Fund Advisors - Dimensional Global Real Estate Trust (Unhedged)

Bennelong Funds Management - Quay Global Real Estate Fund

Resolution Capital - Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Unhedged) - Series II

Resolution Capital - Resolution Capital Real Assets Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard International Property Securities Index

Atlas Infrastructure Holdings - ATLAS Infrastructure Australian Feeder Fund - AUD Unhedged Class

Clearbridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - Hedged

Clearbridge Investments - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Value Fund - Unhedged

Magellan Asset Management - Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Unhedged)

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund

Legg Mason Asset Management - Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond Fund

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Fund

Nikko AM - Nikko AM Australian Bond Fund

QIC - QIC Australian Fixed Interest Fund

QIC - QIC Diversified Fixed Interest Fund

Franklin Templeton Investments - Franklin Australian Absolute Return Bond

Metrics Credit Partners - Metrics Credit Partners Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund

Pendal Group - Pendal Enhanced Credit Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corp Fixed Interest Index

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Australian Corporate Fixed Interest Index ETF

IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Conservative Trust

IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Moderate Trust

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Capital Stable Fund

Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Conservative Growth Fund

Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Diversified Real Return

IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust

Macquarie Investment Management - Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund

Perpetual Investment Management - Perpetual Diversified Growth Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Diversified Balanced Index ETF

Fiducian Portfolio Services - Fiducian Growth Fund

IOOF Holdings - IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Diversified Growth Index ETF

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Investments Australia - Vanguard High Growth Index Fund

Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 5

Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 7

Atrium Investment Management - Atrium AEF 9

BMO Global Asset Management - BMO Pyrford Global Absolute Ret.

MLC Investment Management - MLC Inflation Plus - Moderate

Alphinity Investment Management - Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund

Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Advocacy Fund

Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Aust. Shares Fund

Australian Ethical Investment - Australian Ethical Div. Shares Fund

BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF

BetaShares Capital - BetaShares Glob. Sustain. Ldrs ETF

Ausbil Investment Management - Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Morphic Asset Management - Morphic Global Opportunities Fund

Nanuk Asset Management - Nanuk New World Fund

Pengana Capital - Pengana International Fund - Ethical