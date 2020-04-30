NEWS
Investment approaches in change phase
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   4:25PM

The COVID-19 crisis may be the push superannuation funds needed as investment processes make the switch from strategic asset allocation (SAA) to a total portfolio approach (TPA).

At the end of 2019, before the effects of the pandemic reached Australian shores, Willis Towers Watson and TCorp conducted a study into current and future allocation practices, finding that investment approaches were in a phase of change.

Asset owners, like Australia's super funds, were evolving their practices into TPA and WTW senior consultant Tim Hodgson said the COVID-19 crisis is the perfect testing ground.

Hodgson said that while the more traditional approach of using benchmarks to assess performance, and measuring success by the relative value added, it wasn't the most optimal method.

"It wasn't making the best use of the skills and capabilities that resided within asset owners, particularly the larger ones that had built up more sophisticated internal capabilities," Hodgson said.

"There are a number of drawbacks to the existing, more traditional, approach and so asset owners are trying to make better use of all the raw ingredients that exist within their portfolios but make better use of it."

Hodgson said building a portfolio that is more in lines with the goals of the organisation rather than trying to perform to a particular benchmark or peer group is a key difference.

"Having a much stronger focus on the goals of an organisation frees you up to look for the best investment opportunities no matter where they are," Hodgson said.

"It also results in greater collaboration between the various experts within a team and effectively results in a more joined-up process."

Hodgson points to Future Fund as a good example of TPA in practice, and one of the organisations that is now benefitting from the switch in approach.

"Future Fund is in the process of picking up assets, that are often quite hard to come by, from people who have been forced to sell because they need liquidity," he said.

"About a year ago the Future Fund was reducing its allocation to illiquid assets because despite performing very well they saw they had become very expensive."

This, Hodgson said, is the benefits of TPA and why so many asset owners might now be feeling the pinch to make the change.

"It's so much easier to do that in a total portfolio context because you don't have to be worried about performing to a benchmark and are now in a much better position because they already freed up that capital," Hodgson said.

Hodgson said that while it is still too early to say whether TPA has led to stronger performance across the board, but what they're seeing now certainly backs up the research.

The Thinking Institute research found that half of the funds in its study thought that TPA would produce a performance advantage of at least 50-100 bps pa in comparison to SAA on like-for-like terms.

None of the participating funds believed that TPA was likely to result in lower returns than an SAA based approach.

Hodgson said this is along the lines of what is being witnessed during the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent market volatility.

"It can be difficult because with TPA there is intentionally no hard benchmarks because that becomes too much of an anchor, but there are other informal benchmarks that you can look at," Hodgson said.

"The funds that have adopted TPA have seen a positive performance in both return terms and risk adjusted terms."

It would be too much to say we will be done with benchmarking in the future, but Hodgson said larger institutions, that were slowly implementing TPA, are likely feeling more pressure now to get the process underway.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: TPASAAFuture FundTim HodgsonTCorpThinking InstituteWillis Towers WatsonWTW
