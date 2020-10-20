NEWS
Investment
Invesco winds down fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:48PM

Invesco is winding down a listed property fund for wholesale investors as it fails to achieve scale.

The Invesco Wholesale Global Property Securities Fund - Hedged had $62 million in assets at September end via two share classes, started in 2001 and 2005.

The closure comes into effect around November 13.

Invesco attributed it to the funds small size and cost of running it.

"As a result of this review, Invesco has established that it can no longer manage the fund in order to meet its objectives. At this stage, we expect that following the 28-day notice period (closure of the fund is intended to be effective 13 November 2020), we will have funds available to investors soon after that. After this time, we will take steps to formally wind up the fund," it said in a letter to investors.

The fund invested in listed property securities, and its underlying strategy had $27.5 billion in total assets at September end.

The closure also comes at a time lackluster performance. It returned -21.15% in the year to September end, for the A class set up in March 2005.

Since inception, the class returned 4.82% p.a. split as growth of 3.52% p.a. and distribution of 2.68% p.a.

Invesco last year launched a strategy that invests in direct core property across US, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Invesco Global Real Estate Fund had $10 million in assets at September end.

Read more: Invesco
VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
