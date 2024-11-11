Invesco Advisers pays $26m over false ESG claims

Invesco Advisers was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after it was found to have misled investors as to what proportion of its total assets were invested according to ESG principles.

Invesco Advisers was charged with willfully violating the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the SEC said.

The SEC fined Invesco Advisers about $26.5 million (US$17.5m) for making misleading statements between 2020 and 2022 about the percentage of company-wide assets under management were 'ESG integrated'.

According to the SEC, Invesco told clients between 70% and 94% of its total assets were 'ESG integrated' when, in reality, a significant proportion of assets were held in passive ETFs that did not integrate ESG considerations.

The SEC said that it also found Invesco lacked any written policies in relation to defining ESG integration.

"As stated in the order, Invesco saw commercial value in claiming that a high percentage of company-wide assets were ESG integrated. But saying it doesn't make it so," said SEC Division of Enforcement acting director Sanjay Wadhwa said.

"Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors rather than seeking to capitalise on investing trends and buzzwords."

Invesco paid the fine and agreed to a cease and desist but did not admit any wrongdoing or liability.