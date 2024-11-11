Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Invesco Advisers pays $26m over false ESG claims

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 NOV 2024   11:56AM

Invesco Advisers was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after it was found to have misled investors as to what proportion of its total assets were invested according to ESG principles.

Invesco Advisers was charged with willfully violating the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the SEC said.

The SEC fined Invesco Advisers about $26.5 million (US$17.5m) for making misleading statements between 2020 and 2022 about the percentage of company-wide assets under management were 'ESG integrated'.

According to the SEC, Invesco told clients between 70% and 94% of its total assets were 'ESG integrated' when, in reality, a significant proportion of assets were held in passive ETFs that did not integrate ESG considerations.

The SEC said that it also found Invesco lacked any written policies in relation to defining ESG integration.

"As stated in the order, Invesco saw commercial value in claiming that a high percentage of company-wide assets were ESG integrated. But saying it doesn't make it so," said SEC Division of Enforcement acting director Sanjay Wadhwa said.

"Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors rather than seeking to capitalise on investing trends and buzzwords."

Invesco paid the fine and agreed to a cease and desist but did not admit any wrongdoing or liability.

Read more: SECESGInvesco AdvisersSecurities and Exchange CommissionSanjay Wadhwa
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

JP Morgan subsidiaries fined $230m by regulator
Regulators to clamp down harder on greenwashing
GQG breaches SEC whistleblower protection laws
Vanguard to pay $13m in greenwashing case brought by ASIC
Macquarie cops US$80m from SEC
Megatrends impacting portfolio construction: Mercer
Future Fund annual return 'very strong'
Super fund merger prompts investment changes
Recordkeeping breach costs RBC, BNY Mellon US$85m
SEC seeks to shut down $450m Ponzi scheme

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach