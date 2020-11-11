Invesco advances active non-transparent ETF

Invesco is closer to launching a new ETF model in the US that hides the fund's investment strategy and some of its holdings.

The global investment manager is in the final regulatory stage of having its active non-transparent ETF model approved.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a notice regarding the firm's exemptive application, "indicating its plan to grant the needed relief subject to any comments it receives", Invesco announced.

If the application is approved, Invesco will be permitted to actively manage and operate without being subject to a daily portfolio transparency condition, the SEC document shows.

Invesco's proposed active non-transparent ETF model will publish key data metrics each trading day that shows the ETF's portfolio value without fully disclosing the holdings. It also aims to deliver the benefits of active management in a tax efficient and cost-effective ETF wrapper.

The Invesco non-transparent model would thereby maintain confidentiality of a fund's strategy and help mitigate the risk of front-running by keeping a portion of the fund's holdings shielded from the market. If approved, the Invesco non-transparent active ETFs will strike at least two NAVs per day, thus providing multiple creation and redemption windows to authorised participants throughout the day.

The new model will retain a number of the characteristics of an ETF structure, including an arbitrage mechanism, tax efficiency and intraday tradability.

Invesco also filed for an exemptive order to license Fidelity's active equity ETF methodology in July 2020, which was granted in October 2020.

Once the recent application is approved, Invesco plans to utilise both the Fidelity active non-transparent equity model and create its active non-transparent ETFs.