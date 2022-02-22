NEWS
Executive Appointments

International hiring spree: Robert Half

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 FEB 2022   11:52AM

Recruitment firm Robert Half is reporting that there is fierce demand for international talent as Australia's borders open this week.

Robert Half estimates that the shortfall of international talent from two years of closed borders will take at least two years to fully recover to normal levels.

However, 71% of Australian business leaders reported that they plan to hire international talent on a permanent basis in 2022 and 61% are planning to recruit internationals on a contract basis.

In addition, 73% say they're likely to hire international talent to relocate and work in Australia, and 68% are likely to hire international talent to work remotely.

Businesses may also be willing to pay a premium for international talent, with 40% saying they are planning to increase the initially planned starting salary for new recruits from overseas.

"Businesses will need to act quickly to establish and implement a global talent acquisition program. Hiring internationally, however, adds another layer of complexity and exposes employers to stiff global competition - all of whom are facing similar pressures to secure niche skills" Robert Half senior managing director David Jones said.

"In order to compete on the global playing field, Australian companies need to match the industry standards of the markets they're seeking to recruit from, or risk being eclipsed by local competition.

"While focusing on competitive salaries is important, companies also need to home in on the motivations behind why professionals choose to relocate and offer tailored incentives to support their move. Candidates are not only evaluating the job against their career path but also whether it is worth disrupting their life for, so a compelling employer brand proposition is a vital component of candidate decision making."

Robert Half surveyed 300 hiring managers in November and December 2021 to assess their attitudes to overseas talent.

