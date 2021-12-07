Intergenerational transfer hits $1.5tn

Australians give away the vast majority of their wealth, as some $1.5 trillion has been passed on to the next generation since 2002, the Productivity Commission finds.

In 2018 alone, nearly 90% of the $100 billion transferred was in the form of inheritances passed on following death. Children of the deceased were the major recipients, while the remainder went to a surviving spouse or to other family and friends, the Productivity Commission's newly released Wealth transfers and their economic effects report suggests. Only 2% of this wealth went to charity

The average age of the recipient was 50 years old, inheriting about $125,000 (the median being lower at $45,000).

"In contrast, the average recipient of a gift was about 20 years of age, at the beginning of their career, yet to start a family or purchase a house, and received about $8000 (again, the median was much lower, at about $1000)," the report read.

Commissioner Catherine de Fontenay said wealthier people receive more inheritances and gifts on a dollar-for-dollar basis but less as a percentage of their existing wealth.

"When measured against the amount of wealth they already own, those with less wealth get a much bigger boost from inheritances on average, about 50 times larger for the poorest 20% than the wealthiest 20%," she said.

"Hence wealth transfers tend to reduce the share of wealth held by the richest Australians and our projections show this is likely to continue. This might be a surprise to some, but it's been found in every other country that's been studied."

The also study found Australians invested a substantial share of their inheritances - but did not do so wisely to overcome inflation.

In real inflation-adjusted terms, each $1 of inheritance increased household wealth by $10 three years later, but only $0.90 some four to seven years later.

The Productivity Commission predicts between 2020 and 2050, an even bigger inheritance will pass onto the next generation.

"Falling fertility rates - a long term trend evident in Australia since the late 1950s - means that people who die will have fewer children to leave their wealth to, contributing to larger average inheritances received per person," the report read.