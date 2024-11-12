Newspaper icon
intelliflo partners with Capital Preferences

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 NOV 2024   12:38PM

Financial advice technology provider intelliflo has partnered with client engagement platform Capital Preferences.

Capital Preferences will provide interactive assessments to help advisers better understand client preferences backed by science and behavioural economics.

Stephen Wirth, the Australia product strategy lead at intelliflo, said the integration helps advisers boost acquisition and retention by offering clients and prospects an engaging and personalised experience that sets their advisory services apart.

"As the financial advice sector has undergone significant change in recent years, innovative advisers that are focused on the future want to build deep and long-lasting relationships with clients. Delivering tailored service that aligns with any given client's worldview and values is another step on that journey to relevant, tailored, and unique advice," he said.

The "gamified digital experience" is quick and easy can be completed in 90 seconds.

Wirth said they are preferred by clients three to one over traditional methods.

Advisers need more than just data, they need deep, accurate and actionable insights into their clients, according to Capital Preferences chief customer officer Oliver Lynch.

"Imagine being able to tailor strategies that are as unique as a fingerprint, all while engaging clients in a way they genuinely enjoy. This collaboration doesn't just anticipate the future of advising; it actively creates it," Lynch said.

