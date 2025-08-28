Integro Private Wealth to expand national footprint

Integro Private Wealth to expand national footprintBY MICHELLE BALTAZAR | THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025 1:44PM
Perth-based financial advice group Integro Private Wealth has recruited a former AMP partnership manager and beefed up its advice ranks as part of its ambitious expansion plans.
Fresh from signing referral partnership deals with accounting practices, including AMD Chartered Accountants and AH Jackson, Integro has recruited Emma Ross as advice and operations manager.
A qualified financial adviser, Ross was a general manager at Financial Framework and partnership manager at AMP prior to her current role.
"Emma's addition to the leadership team marks a significant step forward for Integro. Her depth of experience and industry insight will empower us to scale with confidence, while staying true to our commitment to excellence," said Justin Gilmour, managing partner at the group.
Integro has also promoted Bryn Evans to partner and Jameson Johnston to provisional adviser.
Evans will help mentor Integro's provisional year (PY) associates and emerging advisers, while Johnston, aged 22, is among the country's youngest financial advisers, in line with Integro's plan to nurture young talent to address the acute shortage of advice professionals in the country.
"As adviser numbers continue to dwindle in Australia, better attracting and retaining staff will only become more important and having holistic structured learning programs is key. The careers of Bryn and Jameson are a testament to this, as they look to create a long-term meaningful impact on the industry," said Gilmour.
