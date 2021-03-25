Integrity names distribution GM

Integrity Life has appointed a general manager of distribution and marketing who joins from MLC Life.

Russell Hannah will take up the newly created role at the Sydney-based firm in early June, which brings together the distribution and marketing functions.

He finishes up his current role of general manager of retail distribution and partnerships at MLC, where he led insurance sales, retention, account management and partner governance for almost five years.

Prior to MLC, Hannah worked at BT Financial Group as state manager for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, as well as Aviva and ING.

Commenting on his new role, Hannah said Integrity understands the importance of service excellence and creating operational efficiencies for their partners and customers alike.

"I'm really excited to play a key role in driving this next phase of growth and looking forward to joining the team in early June," Hannah said.

Recently appointed managing director and chief executive of Integrity Life Sean McCormack said Hannah is a thought-leader and champion for change with a genuine passion for protecting customers along with strengthening and evolving all aspects of our industry.

"I am delighted he has elected to join Integrity as he is an outstanding addition to the business," McCormack said.

McCormack left his role as chief life insurance officer at MLC on February 26 to lead Integrity Life. He succeeded Chris Powell, who helped launch the firm and retired after five years.