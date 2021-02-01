Integrity Life updates product offering

The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.

As of today, lump sum cover includes Integrity's Care Support Package for policyholders who are unable to work due to sickness, injury, or terminal illness. The package is available without an increase to price.

It provides reimbursement on accommodation for immediate family members if visiting the policyholder while they are receiving medical care.

The package also includes home care, grief care for the policyholder and their family and the ability for those who may require palliative care to choose how they spend their final 30 days.

In addition, across covers under Integrity's Here for You policyholders can access a professional services benefit of up to $3000 reimbursed for an adviser, accountant or lawyer to prepare a plan.

If the policy is for a business and the policyholder is the owner, partner, or shareholder they can increase the cover for business events to the lesser of 30% of the initial cover amount or $500,000 per increase, up to $3 million over the life of the policy.

Integrity Life head of retail product William Rogers said the changes are to provide clients with more value.

"Central to Integrity's philosophy is listening to what advisers and their clients want, and then actually doing something about it - so we're thrilled to be releasing a bundle of changes that our advisers have asked us for," he said.

"The changes will make us even more competitive, even better value, and because of our sustainable pricing approach, there will be no increase to premiums as a result of these changes. I would say it's a massive win all-round."

The life insurer has added a 7.5% multi-cover discount for policyholders that combine income insurance with at least one lump sum discount as it looks to expand the eligibility for Life+ (healthy living discount).