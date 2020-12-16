NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Integrity Life partners for group insurance
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:09PM

Integrity Life has announced a new partnership with the aim of bringing new levels of flexibility to pooled group insurance arrangements.

Integrity Life and Insurope have partnered to bring a multinational pooling offering to the Australian group insurance market.

Acting chief executive at Integrity Lesley Mamelok said she is thrilled to be Insurope's group insurance multinational pooling partner in Australia.

"Insurope brings a flexible and innovative approach to multinational pooling," she said.

"The new offering will benefit organisations in Australia with an overseas presence, allowing insurance arrangements to be pooled by each organisation across the globe, providing cost savings and flexible bespoke solutions for Australian companies' staff insurance needs."

Insurope chief executive Moten Unneberg echoed the sentiment, saying he was pleased to be entering into the partnership with Integrity.

"Integrity is a partner who shares our values and approach - putting customer needs at the heart of everything they do and ultimately delivering better value as a result," Unneberg said.

"We're pleased to find a partner in Australia so open to collaboration on all levels."

Integrity group insurance, via the Insurope pooling arrangement, will be available to customers from 1 January 2021.

Insurope is a global provider of pooled life insurance arrangements and employee benefits and have been operating for over 50 years.

Insurope currently operates in more than 100 countries, providing insurance cover to more than 800 multinational companies worldwide.

Read more: InsuropeIntegrity LifeMoten UnnebergLesley Mamelok
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Insurer names new chief executive
MLC Life hires wealth and partnerships lead
Integrity Life raises $43m
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
Life insurer chief executive retires
Risk advisers a dying breed: Research
Integrity Life focuses on SMEs
Integrity Life launches lifetime discount offer
New life insurer is RC good news story
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something s1Znv6Ky