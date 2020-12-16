Integrity Life partners for group insurance

Integrity Life has announced a new partnership with the aim of bringing new levels of flexibility to pooled group insurance arrangements.

Integrity Life and Insurope have partnered to bring a multinational pooling offering to the Australian group insurance market.

Acting chief executive at Integrity Lesley Mamelok said she is thrilled to be Insurope's group insurance multinational pooling partner in Australia.

"Insurope brings a flexible and innovative approach to multinational pooling," she said.

"The new offering will benefit organisations in Australia with an overseas presence, allowing insurance arrangements to be pooled by each organisation across the globe, providing cost savings and flexible bespoke solutions for Australian companies' staff insurance needs."

Insurope chief executive Moten Unneberg echoed the sentiment, saying he was pleased to be entering into the partnership with Integrity.

"Integrity is a partner who shares our values and approach - putting customer needs at the heart of everything they do and ultimately delivering better value as a result," Unneberg said.

"We're pleased to find a partner in Australia so open to collaboration on all levels."

Integrity group insurance, via the Insurope pooling arrangement, will be available to customers from 1 January 2021.

Insurope is a global provider of pooled life insurance arrangements and employee benefits and have been operating for over 50 years.

Insurope currently operates in more than 100 countries, providing insurance cover to more than 800 multinational companies worldwide.