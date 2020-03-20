NEWS
Insurance
Insurers halt some virus cover
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   12:06PM

Two of the country's biggest insurers have halted cover for COVID-19 for some new customers, in new exclusions since the outbreak of the virus.

TAL and MLC Life have introduced new policy provisions for any new customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but existing customers will still be covered.

A TAL spokesperson told Financial Standard: "TAL continues to provide cover in the event of a claim for COVID-19.New customers purchasing TAL policies will be covered in line with their policy and individual underwriting terms."

"However, at the time of taking out a policy, those customers who have recently travelled abroad, or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or are in high risk groups will be individually assessed, and individual underwriting terms may be offered.

"These matters would be identified and assessed through our normal underwriting process. This is consistent with how most of the life insurance industry has responded to the COVID-19 situation so far."

MLC Life said there are no additional exclusions on new customers due to COVID-19 unless currently infected or in contact with someone who is.

"If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been advised to self-isolate, you won't be given cover until medically cleared," MLC Life said.

"New customers will not receive cover if they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, in contact with someone in quarantine or in contact with someone who has been in self-isolation."

Meanwhile, ClearView said there will be no specific exclusions for claims arising from a pandemic event, and said there are no plans to include exclusions going forward.

"Policyholders may also be assured that there are no travel related exclusions in the standard contract - it includes worldwide cover," the insurer said.

"While ClearView is monitoring the situation, there are currently no plans to introduce a pandemic exclusion on future contracts."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

