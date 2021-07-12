NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Insurers dodging Royal Commission reform

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:23PM

Last week, the federal government announced exemptions for the insurance industry in relation to Royal Commission reforms.

According to the Consumer Action Law Centre, these exemptions allow the insurance industry to side-step the Royal Commission recommendations and are to the detriment of consumers.

Commissioner Hayne recommended that the government implement an economy-wide deferred sales model for add on insurance products after the Royal Commission heard evidence of high-pressure sales and unsuitable add on insurance being sold to consumers.

This extended to insurance within superannuation (including group life insurance).

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

On 10 December2020, the government passed laws that introduced a deferred sales model with a four-day pause between the sale of a principal product or service and the sale of an add-on insurance product.

However, on July 8, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg provided numerous exemptions to the laws as the outcome of consultation with the industry.

Classes of insurance products exempt from the laws include: third party property damage, fire and theft insurance for motor vehicles; comprehensive insurance for boats, motorcycles, motorhomes, caravans, and trucks;  insurance sold within superannuation (including group life insurance);  home building insurance, home and contents insurance; and  landlord insurance.

"Exemptions should only be provided where there is clear evidence that an exemption would benefit consumers. Treasury still has not published any submissions from the consultation process on exemptions - what evidence did industry provide to justify these regulatory loopholes?" Said Consumer Action Law Centre chief executive Gerard Brody.

"Commissioner Hayne specifically warned against regulatory loopholes and exemptions in the law, yet the Government is already poking holes in its own legislation. This should be about protecting consumers, not insurers' bottom line."

Chief executive of Financial Rights Legal Centre Karen Cox added that the decision to exempt key insurance products from the deferred sales regime, "...will entrench the problems we have seen in the add-on space for years - add-on products that provide poor coverage and are more expensive versus the broader coverage and cheaper products available in the direct insurance space".

"These exemptions are just more of the same old loopholes handed out to the same old insurers leading to the same poor outcomes for consumers we have seen for decades," she said.

Read more: Royal CommissionCommissioner HayneConsumer Action Law CentreFinancial Rights Legal CentreKaren CoxGerard BrodyTreasurer Josh FrydenbergTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations
WealthO2 launches adviser app
AFA defends industry against Labor attack
ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches
Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Virtual company meetings to stay
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
Advisers win annual renew law relief
Government to strengthen FMI
Concern for consumers ahead of YFYS

Editor's Choice

Colonial First State reports 22.4% in super returns

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State's FirstChoice Lifestage returned an average of 22.4% after fees and tax in FY21.

Astute Wealth alleges copyright breach

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:12PM
Astute Wealth Advice is alleging that another fintech has ripped off its proprietary questionnaire and has been forced to legal take action.

Allianz Retire+ chief steps down

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ has announced the sudden departure of its chief executive Matthew Rady and appointed an interim replacement.

Mirae appoints local chief executive

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:27AM
The $280 billion Korean asset manager has appointed the former chief executive of ETF Securities to lead its Australian office and a former Coolabah executive to head operations.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.