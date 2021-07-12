Insurers dodging Royal Commission reform

Last week, the federal government announced exemptions for the insurance industry in relation to Royal Commission reforms.

According to the Consumer Action Law Centre, these exemptions allow the insurance industry to side-step the Royal Commission recommendations and are to the detriment of consumers.

Commissioner Hayne recommended that the government implement an economy-wide deferred sales model for add on insurance products after the Royal Commission heard evidence of high-pressure sales and unsuitable add on insurance being sold to consumers.

This extended to insurance within superannuation (including group life insurance).

On 10 December2020, the government passed laws that introduced a deferred sales model with a four-day pause between the sale of a principal product or service and the sale of an add-on insurance product.

However, on July 8, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg provided numerous exemptions to the laws as the outcome of consultation with the industry.

Classes of insurance products exempt from the laws include: third party property damage, fire and theft insurance for motor vehicles; comprehensive insurance for boats, motorcycles, motorhomes, caravans, and trucks; insurance sold within superannuation (including group life insurance); home building insurance, home and contents insurance; and landlord insurance.

"Exemptions should only be provided where there is clear evidence that an exemption would benefit consumers. Treasury still has not published any submissions from the consultation process on exemptions - what evidence did industry provide to justify these regulatory loopholes?" Said Consumer Action Law Centre chief executive Gerard Brody.

"Commissioner Hayne specifically warned against regulatory loopholes and exemptions in the law, yet the Government is already poking holes in its own legislation. This should be about protecting consumers, not insurers' bottom line."

Chief executive of Financial Rights Legal Centre Karen Cox added that the decision to exempt key insurance products from the deferred sales regime, "...will entrench the problems we have seen in the add-on space for years - add-on products that provide poor coverage and are more expensive versus the broader coverage and cheaper products available in the direct insurance space".

"These exemptions are just more of the same old loopholes handed out to the same old insurers leading to the same poor outcomes for consumers we have seen for decades," she said.