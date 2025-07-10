Newspaper icon
Insurer names interim chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   11:51AM

Adrian Stewart is set to leave Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+, with an acting chief executive appointed.

David Kane, currently chief operating officer, is stepping into the lead role in an interim capacity.

Allianz said Stewart has decided to step down and take a break.

Kane has served in his current position since 2020. He first joined the insurer in 2019 as chief technology officer. Before that, he'd spent close to two decades at Macquarie working across technology, product, operations and strategy in wealth management and banking.

"The board welcomes David in the role... With a strong track record in technology-enabled transformation, David brings the strategic execution capabilities needed to deliver modern, customer-first experiences in protection and retirement markets," Allianz Australia Life chair David Plumb said.

Plumb also recognised Stewart for his tenure.

"His commitment to improving outcomes for Australians in retirement has been instrumental in establishing Allianz Retire+ and securing key strategic partnerships that will have a lasting impact. We thank him for his contribution and wish him continued success," he said.

Kane said he looks forward to "building on the strong foundations already in place" at Allianz.

Read more: Allianz RetireAllianz Retire+Allianz Australia Life InsuranceAdrian StewartDavid KaneDavid PlumbMacquarie
