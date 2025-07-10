Insurer names interim chief executive

Insurer names interim chief executiveBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025 11:51AM
Read more: Allianz Retire, Allianz Retire+, Allianz Australia Life Insurance, Adrian Stewart, David Kane, David Plumb, Macquarie
Adrian Stewart is set to leave Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+, with an acting chief executive appointed.
David Kane, currently chief operating officer, is stepping into the lead role in an interim capacity.
Allianz said Stewart has decided to step down and take a break.
Kane has served in his current position since 2020. He first joined the insurer in 2019 as chief technology officer. Before that, he'd spent close to two decades at Macquarie working across technology, product, operations and strategy in wealth management and banking.
"The board welcomes David in the role... With a strong track record in technology-enabled transformation, David brings the strategic execution capabilities needed to deliver modern, customer-first experiences in protection and retirement markets," Allianz Australia Life chair David Plumb said.
Plumb also recognised Stewart for his tenure.
"His commitment to improving outcomes for Australians in retirement has been instrumental in establishing Allianz Retire+ and securing key strategic partnerships that will have a lasting impact. We thank him for his contribution and wish him continued success," he said.
Kane said he looks forward to "building on the strong foundations already in place" at Allianz.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate
IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super
QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform
Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Are US assets becoming less desirable?
Founder-led companies: What investors need to know
Elevating your emerging markets game plan
AI, alternative data and sustainability in focus
John Burke
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD