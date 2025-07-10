Newspaper icon
Instos turn to risk as volatility lessens: State Street

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   11:48AM

Institutional investors are aggressively buying into risk as stocks are reaching new highs, likely spurred by falling market volatility as Australia sees surges in local investments, new data from State Streeet finds.

The State Street Risk Appetite Index stood at a high level of +0.36 at the end of June, with exposure to stocks increasing by 0.7% and currently stands above the start of year level, State Street Markets said.

The increase in allocation has been mainly funded by lower allocation to cash, which State Street described as "another pro-risk signal", while bond holdings remained largely unchanged.

State Street Markets head of equity research Marija Veitmane said institutional investors have also increased allocation to stocks, particularly in the US technology sector.

"Even though we have seen broad-based buying of risky assets, the largest buildup in risky positions was in asset allocation, equity and commodity asset classes. Their allocation to stocks has surpassed the start of the year's highs by the end of June," Veitmane said.

"Within equities, we have seen consistent buying of US stocks, with majority of the buying concentrated in technology sector. Buying of energy stocks and commodity currencies was also prominent perhaps triggered by Middle East conflict-induced increase in oil prices."

Veitmane added that in Asia-Pacific, Australia has captured more inflows into local stocks, bonds, as well as the Australian dollar.

"Domestic economic and earnings fundamentals are relatively strong, as labour market continues to show strong signs of growth while wages steadily increase," Veitmane continues.

"Furthermore, the Labour Party's decisive victory in Australia's latest election better ensures expansionary fiscal policy. Institutional investors have built large allocations to Australian dollar, neutral positions in Australian banks, while equity holdings are still low."

Read more: State Street MarketsLabour PartyMarija VeitmaneState Street Risk Appetite Index
