Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch

A newly launched UK asset management firm is catering to institutional investors' increasing interest in digital assets, piquing the curiosity of Australian high-net-worths.

London-based ByteTree Asset Management launched this week with a mission to provide sophisticated investors with institutional grade, regulated access to digital assets.

ByteTree AM is a subsidiary of data analysis firm Crypto Composite, which was founded by former HSBC Global Asset Management head of absolute return Charlie Morris in 2014. It is also home to terminal business ByteTree, which collects, collates and indexes more than 80 metrics for multiple blockchain networks.

ByteTree AM plans to launch its first fund later this year to professional investors, investing solely in Bitcoin and leveraging proprietary intelligence gleaned by ByteTree.

ByteTree AM chief executive Charlie Erith told Financial Standard the company has seen a small but growing interest in its data terminal from Australian and New Zealand investors.

In the UK, he said, apprehension remains relatively high, but curiosity has grown over the last three to six months. This is likely spurred in part by cryptocurrencies' low correlation to other asset classes, making it an attractive option with which to offset losses from other allocations.

Cryptocurrencies currently sit among some of the best performing assets of 2020 and Bitcoin has just climbed above US$16,000 - its highest level since January 2018.

"Custody and liquidity provision are now of institutional quality, while regulatory structures, transparency and analysis continue to improve. It is little surprise that serious investors are starting to pay attention," Erith said.

"The bubble is past; the criminal insinuations have been largely rooted out and usage and ownership numbers continue to grow. Bitcoin has been intensely road-tested and hugely de-risked. It has proved itself a survivor. Yet the philosophy behind it and its elegant construction remain intact."

Adding to this, Morris said demand is unlikely to abate anytime soon.

"This is a major sea change in an asset class once dismissed by many as a 'fad'. Investors are seeing its huge potential as a store of value and a credible diversifier, which will increasingly be sought in an environment of negative interest rates and slow economic growth," he said.