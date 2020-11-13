NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 13 NOV 2020   12:42PM

A newly launched UK asset management firm is catering to institutional investors' increasing interest in digital assets, piquing the curiosity of Australian high-net-worths.

London-based ByteTree Asset Management launched this week with a mission to provide sophisticated investors with institutional grade, regulated access to digital assets.

ByteTree AM is a subsidiary of data analysis firm Crypto Composite, which was founded by former HSBC Global Asset Management head of absolute return Charlie Morris in 2014. It is also home to terminal business ByteTree, which collects, collates and indexes more than 80 metrics for multiple blockchain networks.

ByteTree AM plans to launch its first fund later this year to professional investors, investing solely in Bitcoin and leveraging proprietary intelligence gleaned by ByteTree.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

ByteTree AM chief executive Charlie Erith told Financial Standard the company has seen a small but growing interest in its data terminal from Australian and New Zealand investors.

In the UK, he said, apprehension remains relatively high, but curiosity has grown over the last three to six months. This is likely spurred in part by cryptocurrencies' low correlation to other asset classes, making it an attractive option with which to offset losses from other allocations.

Cryptocurrencies currently sit among some of the best performing assets of 2020 and Bitcoin has just climbed above US$16,000 - its highest level since January 2018.

"Custody and liquidity provision are now of institutional quality, while regulatory structures, transparency and analysis continue to improve. It is little surprise that serious investors are starting to pay attention," Erith said.

"The bubble is past; the criminal insinuations have been largely rooted out and usage and ownership numbers continue to grow. Bitcoin has been intensely road-tested and hugely de-risked. It has proved itself a survivor. Yet the philosophy behind it and its elegant construction remain intact."

Adding to this, Morris said demand is unlikely to abate anytime soon.

"This is a major sea change in an asset class once dismissed by many as a 'fad'. Investors are seeing its huge potential as a store of value and a credible diversifier, which will increasingly be sought in an environment of negative interest rates and slow economic growth," he said.

Read more: BitcoinByteTree AMUKAustralianByteTree Asset ManagementCharlie ErithCharlie MorrisCrypto CompositeFinancial StandardHSBC Global Asset ManagementNew Zealand
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fiscal policy spurs investor confidence: Citi
FS Power50 revealed
T. Rowe Price recruits analysts
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
BT reduces wholesale fees
Super funds overlook VC potential
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
IOOF fund operations lead departs
Australian Ethical executive departs
Editor's Choice
APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay
KANIKA SOOD
A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
KARREN VERGARA
An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gnxSLhXo