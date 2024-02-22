Newspaper icon
Insignia details transformation progress

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   12:45PM

Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

The wealth giant has reported underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) of $95.5 million for 1H24, up 1.2% on 1H23. However, its statutory NPAT was impacted by costs related to its ongoing restructure and increased remediation provisions, resulting in a $49 million loss.

Its funds under management and advice increased by $15.5 billion to $300.6 billion, while net revenues increased 0.6% to $695.7 million.

Its transformation program delivered $18 million in cost savings, which offset increased salaries and spend on cybersecurity, Insignia said.

Remediation provisions sat at $132.7 million as at December end. This includes a further $72.6 million provisioned in the first half.

Insignia chief executive Renato Mota, who is set to leave the firm at the end of the month, said he is pleased with the half-year results as the group continues to execute strategic priorities.

"Through disciplined execution we have delivered synergy benefits, integrated and simplified our product and operation structure, and enhanced our offering to clients, members, and advisers. The current period profit result reflects significant investments in future growth and our desire to complete the remediation programmes," he said.

Insignia said the establishment of the new Rhombus Advisory is progressing, with adviser sentiment positive. It is on-track for profitability and separation this time next year, it said. Meanwhile, a deal to sell its stake in Godfrey Pembroke was officially signed this month, with a view to being finalised next month.

Underlying NPAT for the advice business grew by $21.2 million but still came in as a $700,000 loss. Revenues increased by 3.8% to $107.6 million on the back of higher ongoing client fees from repricing at Shadforth and Bridges. Meanwhile, expenses fell by about 19% because of optimisation benefits.

As predicted, adviser numbers dropped to 1199 due to the sale of Millennium3, closure of Lonsdale, and changes to Bridges.

The migration of clients and assets from MLC Wrap to the Expand platform is also tracking to schedule, to be completed in April. Underlying NPAT for the platforms business declined 9% on 1H23, largely due to increased spend on infrastructure and cybersecurity. Revenues were up 1% on the back of higher funds under administration, which came in at $215.1 billion - up 6.9%.

Meantime, underlying NPAT for the asset management segment declined $4.6 million down 13.3%, primarily due to offloading its remaining stake in JANA.

Insignia will pay an interim dividend of 9.3 cents per share, unfranked.

